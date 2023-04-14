GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia sophomore Amanda Sambach won the ACC women's golf individual championship Friday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Her score of 14-under 202 was the best in the 35-year history of the tournament, breaking the 9-under 204 shot by Duke's Brittany Lang in 2004. It was also the best 54-hole tournament score in UVa history, breaking Lauren Coughlin's record.

Sambach had a 4-under 68 on Friday after shooting rounds of 68 and 66 on Thursday. She finished two shots ahead of Duke's Phoebe Brinker.

Sambach became the first UVa women's golfer to win the ACC title since Coughlin in 2016.

Virginia Tech's Morgan Ketchum took eighth with a 3-under 213. It was the best 54-hole score at the ACC tournament in Tech history.

The top four teams after stroke play concluded advanced to Saturday's match-play semifinals. Wake Forest was first at 19-under 845, with Duke second and Clemson third. UVa finished fourth at 1-over 865 to earn a semifinal berth against Wake.

Virginia Tech was sixth out of the 12 teams at 889.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Radford 9th at Big South tourney

Radford finished ninth in the Big South tournament Friday at The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C., with an 89-over 953.

Campbell, High Point, Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern advanced to match play.

Radford's Natalie Welsh was 14th at 14-over 230.

BASEBALL

Va. Tech 10, Ga. Tech 7

Clay Grady had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (19-12, 6-9 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets (20-14, 7-9) on Friday in Blacksburg.

Jack Hurley had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Hokies.

SIU-Edwardsville 5, VMI 0

Tyler DeLong and Jacob Kampf combined on a seven-hitter to lead SIU-Edwardsville (20-12) past the Keydets (18-16) on Friday in Lexington.

SVU 14, Methodist 7

Nick Daynes had five hits and five RBIs on Friday to lead the Knights (11-17, 4-9 USA South) past the Monarchs (24-6, 10-3) in Covington.

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 6, No. 14 Va. Tech 1

Payton Tidd threw a seven-hitter to lead the Fighting Irish (26-11-1, 8-7-1 ACC) past the Hokies (31-11, 11-5) on Friday in South Bend, Ind.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Rutgers-Newark 3, SVU 2

Fourteenth-ranked and fourth-seeded Rutgers-Newark (15-7) beat seventh-ranked and top-seeded Southern Virginia (18-3) 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 16-25, 15-11 in a Continental Volleyball Conference semifinal Friday in Buena Vista.