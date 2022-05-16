In the region: UVa in 9th place in NCAA men's golf regional

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Virginia men’s golf team was in ninth place Monday after the first round of an NCAA regional at the Yale Golf Course.

UVa, which is the 10th overall seed in the 14-team regional, shot a 3-under 277.

The top five teams in the regional after Wednesday’s final round, as well as the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the NCAA national championships in Arizona. UVa is four shots out of fifth place.

UVa’s Pietro Bovari is in ninth place with a 3-under 67.

MEN’S GOLF

Tech’s Burgess tied for 63rd: Virginia Tech’s Connor Burgess was tied for 63rd place with a 6-over 77 after Monday’s first round of an NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio.

Burgess received an individual bid to the NCAAs.

BASEBALL

No. 12 UVa 6, Clemson 3: Ethan Anderson and Jake Gelof each belted a two-run homer to help the Cavaliers (37-13, 16-11 ACC) beat the Tigers (32-20, 10-16) on Sunday night in Charlottesville.

There was a 6 1/2-hour rain delay between the end of the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader and the start of Sunday night’s game.

ODAC honors players: Players from Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum have earned All-ODAC honors.

The All-ODAC second team includes W&L’s Evan Blair (4-3, 2.41 ERA) and Thomas Haller (5-4, 71 strikeouts); Roanoke’s Owen Lawn (.342, 11 homers, 36 RBIs) and Conner Butler (.356, 34 RBIs); and Ferrum’s Bryce Thacker (.345).

Roanoke’s Jacob Bonzon (.331) made the third team.

SOFTBALL

UVa gets tourney bid: Virginia received a bid Sunday night to the National Invitational Softball Championship, a 12-team tournament that will be held in Fort Collins, Colorado.

UVa (27-24) will be the top seed in the double-elimination tournament. The tournament will be taking place for the first time since 2019.

The Cavaliers will face the winner of Friday’s Bowling Green-Stephen F. Austin winner on Saturday.

ETC.

Players honored for academics: UVa’s Jake Gelof (3.71 GPA) and W&L’s Brian Wickman (3.86) and Mitchell Salvino (3.94) were named to the academic all-district first team in baseball by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

On the softball side, Ferrum’s Arielle Eure (3.96) made the first team.

VMI’s Anschutz gets scholarship: VMI soccer player Sarah Anschutz was one of 10 Southern Conference athletes from a variety of sports to receive a $2,000 postgraduate scholarship from the conference.

Anschutz, who has a 3.87 GPA, started 41 games in her VMI career. She has been accepted into the University of Lynchburg’s P.A. medicine program.