In the region: UVa men beat Mary Washington
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kome Ubogu and Oliver Gerbig scored to give the Virginia men's soccer team a 2-0 win over NCAA Division III foe Mary Washington on Monday.

Holden Brown had six saves for the Cavaliers (6-7-3), while Kenny Kurtz had five saves for the Eagles (8-4-3).

MEN'S SOCCER

North Carolina 2, No. 13 Virginia Tech 0

BLACKSBURG — Santiago Herrera and Mil Garvanian scored to give the Tar Heels (9-5-1, 3-4 ACC) a win over the Hokies (9-3-3, 3-3-1) on Sunday night.

The Hokies saw their six-game home winning streak come to an end. They were shut out at home for the first time this season.

Virginia Tech's Tyler Taber and Welnilton Da Silva Jr. left the game with injuries.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Subhash wins title

CHARLOTTESVILLE — UVa's Natasha Subhash beat teammate Elaine Chervinsky 6-4, 6-2 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Regional singles final Monday.

Both earned berths in the ITA Fall National Championships, which will be held next month in San Diego.

