In the region: UVa men get NCAA bid

Virginia received one of the 25 at-large bids to the NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament Monday.

UVa (14-4-4) is the No. 4 overall seed in the field. Only the top 16 teams in the 48-team field were seeded.

As one of those seeded teams, Virginia reaped a first-round bye and a second-round home game.

On Sunday, UVa will host the winner of Thursday's Marshall-Elon first-round game.

The ACC is the league with the most teams (eight) in the field.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L to visit Kenyon in Sweet 16

Washington and Lee has learned its destination for the next round of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament.

The 22nd-ranked Generals (16-2-4) will visit third-ranked Kenyon (18-1-1) in the Sweet 16 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Williams and Ohio Northern will square off in Saturday's other game at Kenyon. The winners will meet Sunday at Kenyon.

Sunday's winner will advance to the NCAA semifinals, which will be held Dec. 1 at Roanoke College. Roanoke College is hosting both the Division III men's and women's soccer Final Four.

W&L was at home for the first two rounds.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Hidden Valley semifinal ppd.

Hidden Valley's Class 3 state semifinal match at Fort Defiance was postponed Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but it was postponed Tuesday morning because of the Tuesday forecast for Augusta County.

The match has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Defiance.

