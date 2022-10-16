In the region: UVa men upset No. 18 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Triton Beauvois scored in the 78th minute to give the Virginia men's soccer team a 2-1 win over No. 18 Clemson on Saturday night.

Kome Ubogu scored in the 37th minute to give UVa (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) a 1-0 lead.

Mohamed Seye of defending NCAA champ Clemson (8-4-1, 2-3-1) tied the game in the 68th minute.

The Cavaliers improved to 3-2-1 against ranked foes this year, with all three wins coming on the road.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 10 W&L 5, Averett 0

Grant McCarty scored two goals to lead the Generals (9-1-4, 5-0-2 ODAC) past the Cougars (4-7-3, 2-3-2) on Saturday in Lexington.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 5, Charleston Southern 0

Kat Parris scored two goals to lead the Highlanders (8-3-4, 4-2-1 Big South) past the visiting Buccaneers (5-8-2, 3-3-1) on Saturday night.

W&L 1, No. 18 Virginia Wesleyan 0

Caitlin Barnes scored in the first half to give the Generals (10-0-4, 5-0-1 ODAC) a win over the Marlins (10-2-1, 5-1) on Saturday in Lexington.

Sydney Smith had five saves for W&L.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 16 W&L 10, Virginia Wesleyan 1

Peyton Tysinger scored three goals to lead the Generals (9-2, 2-1 ODAC) past the Marlins (8-3, 0-4) on Saturday in Lexington.

Alexis Parks scored twice for the Generals.

Roanoke 3, Randolph-Macon 1

Saige Bullock scored two goals to lead the host Maroons (11-3, 5-0 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (5-9, 2-3) on Saturday.