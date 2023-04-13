Merrimack graduate transfer Jordan Minor will play next season at Virginia, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds during his four seasons with the Warriors, earning All-Northeast Conference honors in each of the past three years. This year, he was the league’s co-player of the year and defensive player of the year.

The Massachusetts native led Merrimack this year with averages of 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. He started all 28 games in which he played. He helped the Warriors win the NEC tournament championship. Because Merrimack is transitioning to Division I, the team wasn’t eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Minor fills an obvious need for the Cavaliers, who lost all of their true post players from this season’s team. Kadin Shedrick is in the transfer portal, while Francisco Caffaro is transferring to Santa Clara. Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas are out of eligibility. Isaac Traudt, a freshman who redshirted this season, is transferring to Creighton.

— Mike Barber, The Richmond Times-Dispatch

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVa adds 6-7 transfer: UVa announced Thursday that former Kansas State center Taylor Lauterbach will join the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-7 Lauterbach graduated in only three years, so she has two seasons of eligibility left. The Wisconsin native averaged 1.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 7.2 minutes in 20 games as a junior this year. She started in five of those games.

SOFTBALL

N.C. Wesleyan sweeps SVU: North Carolina Wesleyan (23-10, 8-4 USA South) swept a doubleheader from Southern Virginia (17-13, 5-7) on Thursday in Rocky Mount, N.C., winning the first game 6-5 and the second game 7-4.

North Carolina Wesleyan scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win Game 1.

BASEBALL

JMU 9, Radford 3: Coleman Calabrese had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Dukes (20-12) past the Highlanders (7-27) on Wednesday night in Harrisonburg.

Radford lost its 19th straight game.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 29, Ferrum 2: Wyatt Whitlow scored seven goals to lead the Maroons (9-5, 5-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (2-8, 0-5) on Wednesday night in Salem.

Dell Vidunas, Quinn Evans, Julian Kammerman and Matthew Albertson each scored three goals.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 17 Roanoke 10, Lynchburg 7: Libby Bowman scored four goals to lead the visiting Maroons (10-2, 4-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (4-8, 2-2) on Wednesday night.

Kyleigh Chickering had six saves for Roanoke.

Ferrum 16, Randolph 7: Willow Cooper scored six goals to lead the host Panthers (6-7, 1-4 ODAC) past the WildCats (4-8, 0-5) on Wednesday night.

Erin Reynolds had four goals for Ferrum. Faith Chubbuck had nine saves for Ferrum.