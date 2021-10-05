In the region: UVa play-by-play voice Koehn leaves for Bucks

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Chris Fosdick of UVa won the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Golf Club on Tuesday with a three-round total of 209.

Fosdick, who made eight birdies over his final 12 holes, won the tournament by one stroke. He shot a 5-under 67 in the final round.

UVa, Georgia Tech and Northwestern tied for first out of 12 teams at 8-under 280.

Radford wins

RADFORD — The Highlanders finished first out of four teams Monday at the Highlander Invitational at the Pete Dye River Course with a two-round total of 7-under 569.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L breaks mark

HOT SPRINGS — The ninth-ranked Generals finished second out of 10 teams Tuesday at the Generals Cup Invitational at the Homestead Resort with a school-record total of 598 in the two-round tournament.

The old 36-hole mark of 600 was set earlier this season.

W&L was 30 over par. Seventh-ranked Centre won the title with a 25-over 593.

