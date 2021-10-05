In the region: UVa play-by-play voice Koehn leaves for Bucks

The NBA's Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that they have hired Virginia radio play-by-play announcer Dave Koehn to be their new radio play-by-play voice.
Koehn had been the voice of UVa football and men's basketball since 2008. He was named the commonwealth's 2020 sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He also served as UVa's director of broadcasting.
UVa announced that John Freeman will replace Koehn on Saturday's broadcast of Virginia's football game with Louisville.
Virginia Sports Properties, which handles UVa's multimedia affairs, will conduct an immediate search for Koehn's permanent successor.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVa 1, UNCW 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Leo Alfonso of the Cavaliers (3-6-2) scored in the 69th minute of a double-overtime draw with UNC Wilmington (7-3-1) on Tuesday.
Omar Aboutaleb scored in the first half for UNCW.
SVU 1, Mary Baldwin 0
BUENA VISTA — Ammon Lewis scored in the 51st minute to give the Knights (2-8, 1-0 USA South) a win over Mary Baldwin (4-5-1, 1-0) on Tuesday.
MEN'S GOLF
UVa's Fosdick triumphs
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Chris Fosdick of UVa won the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Golf Club on Tuesday with a three-round total of 209.
Fosdick, who made eight birdies over his final 12 holes, won the tournament by one stroke. He shot a 5-under 67 in the final round.
UVa, Georgia Tech and Northwestern tied for first out of 12 teams at 8-under 280.
Radford wins
RADFORD — The Highlanders finished first out of four teams Monday at the Highlander Invitational at the Pete Dye River Course with a two-round total of 7-under 569.
WOMEN'S GOLF
W&L breaks mark
HOT SPRINGS — The ninth-ranked Generals finished second out of 10 teams Tuesday at the Generals Cup Invitational at the Homestead Resort with a school-record total of 598 in the two-round tournament.
The old 36-hole mark of 600 was set earlier this season.
W&L was 30 over par. Seventh-ranked Centre won the title with a 25-over 593.