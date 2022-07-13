In the region: UVa track and field stars win state awards

The University of Virginia women's outdoor track and field team won four of the major awards in all-state voting by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Maria Deaviz, who took fourth in the shot put at the NCAA championships, was named the Division I field athlete of the year.

Jada Seaman, who broke the UVa mark in the 200 meters, was named the track athlete of the year.

Mia Barnett, who broke the UVa freshman records in the 800 and 1,500, was named the track rookie of the year.

UVa's Vin Lananna, whose team was seventh at the ACC championships, was named coach of the year.

Deaviz, Seaman and Barnett were joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Grace Boone (Pulaski County), Barbora Malikova, Chase Kappeler, Rachel Baxter, Julia Fixsen, Essence Henderson and Sara Killinen and UVa's Rebecca Hawkins, Ashley Anumba and Alix Still. UVa's 4x100 relay team also made the first team.

The second team included Radford's Hannah Moran (Salem); Virginia Tech's Hailey Huston Myles and Rebecca Mammel; and UVa's Kayla Bonnick, Margot Appleton and Emily Alexandru. UVa's 4x400 relay team also made the second team.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Area athletes honored

Washington and Lee's Katelyn Gamble and Avery Schiffman and Roanoke College's Grace Fowler were named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

The second team included W&L's Parker Hawk; Southern Virginia's Bayleigh Redd and Abigail Kinoshita; and Roanoke's Hannah Snodgrass and Elisabeth Cullen. Roanoke's 4x400 relay team also made the second team.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Area athletes cited

Roanoke College's Samuel Crawford and W&L's Joe O'Connor and Adam Roy have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included Ferrum's Jaden Clark; Roanoke's Brady Fowler; SVU's Daniel De La Cruz; and W&L's Hayden Roberts and Connor Lehman. Roanoke's 4x100 relay team also made the second team.