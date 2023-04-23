CARY, N.C. — Virginia beat Duke 4-1 on Sunday to win the ACC men's tennis championship for the third straight year.

It was the program's 15th ACC title.

The top-seeded and third-ranked Cavaliers (24-4) will enter the NCAA tournament on a 16-match winning streak.

UVa has won 47 straight matches against ACC foes.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz won in both doubles and singles for Virginia.

Chris Rodesch of UVa was named the tournament most valuable player.

Second-seeded and 12th-ranked Duke fell to 20-6.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Virginia Tech 18, Pitt 6

Ella Rishko scored seven goals to lead the seventh-seeded Hokies (10-8) to a win over the 10th-seeded Panthers (4-13) in the first round of the ACC tournament in Blacksburg on Sunday.

Rishko tied the league record for the most goals scored in an ACC tournament game.

Olivia Vergano added four goals for Tech, which will meet second-seeded and top-ranked Syracuse in the quarterfinals Wednesday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

MEN'S GOLF

Wake beats UVa in ACC semifinal

The defending champion Demon Deacons defeated the 16th-ranked Cavaliers 3-0-2 in the match-play semifinals of the ACC tournament Sunday at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

The stroke-play portion of the tournament concluded Sunday morning. UVa tied Duke for third place with a three-round total of 4-under 860 to advance to the semifinals. Georgia Tech finished first and Wake was second.

UVa's Ben James tied for third with a 7-under 209.

Virginia Tech finished last out of the 12 teams with a 32-over 896.

By finishing higher in the tournament than the Hokies, UVa earned a point in the all-sports Commonwealth Clash and clinched the Clash for this school year. UVa now leads Tech 11-8 with only the ACC men's and women's outdoor track championships left to take place. Points are awarded based on head-to-head play or finishes in ACC championships.

BASEBALL

FSU 4, Virginia Tech 3

James Tibbs belted a two-run homer to lead the Seminoles (14-25, 5-16 ACC) past the Hokies (23-14, 10-10) on Sunday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Carson DeMartini had two hits and one RBI for Tech.

The Hokies, who beat FSU on Friday and Saturday, had already clinched the series win.

Notre Dame sweeps No. 8 UVa

The Fighting Irish (23-15, 11-10 ACC) swept a doubleheader from the Cavaliers (32-9, 12-9) on Sunday in South Bend, Ind., winning the first game 10-2 and the second game 5-4.

It was the first time that UVa was swept in a doubleheader since 2019.

Notre Dame also swept the three-game series.

Roanoke sweeps Va. Wesleyan

The Maroons (23-13, 14-5 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Marlins (5-27-1, 4-14-1) on Sunday in Virginia Beach, winning the first game 11-9 and the second game 8-5.

Mason Staz had three hits, including a solo homer, for Roanoke in Game 1. Owen Lawn belted a grand slam. Jonny Wall had two hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs.

Jacob Bonzon, Staz and Wall each had two hits and one RBI in Game 2.

Ferrum splits with W&L

The host Panthers (13-21, 7-12 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Generals (15-14, 9-10) on Sunday, winning the first game 4-3 but losing the second game 11-5.

Elijah Byrd had three hits and one RBI for Ferrum in Game 1. Tyler Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief to get the win, with Matthew Sheppard pitching a hitless ninth for the save.

Jacob Jackson and Campbell Charneco each had three hits and two RBIs for W&L in Game 2. Ben Sundell pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the win.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke sweeps Shenandoah

The host Maroons (17-9, 11-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Hornets (14-22, 8-12) on Sunday, winning the first game 5-0 and taking the second game 9-0 in five innings.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) pitched a one-hitter to win Game 1. Lindsay Gedro pitched a three-hitter to win Game 2.