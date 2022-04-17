In the region: UVa wins ACC men's tennis regular-season title

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The sixth-ranked Virginia men's tennis team beat Boston College 7-0 on Sunday to capture the ACC regular-season title.

Ryan Goetz, Bar Botzer and Alexander Kiefer won in both singles and doubles for UVa (19-5, 12-0), which finished the regular season with a perfect conference record for the 11th time in its history.

The Cavaliers won the ACC regular-season title for the second straight year and for the 15th time overall.

UVa will be the top seed in the ACC tournament, which begins Wednesday in Rome, Georgia. UVa will face either eighth-seeded Florida State or ninth-seeded Notre Dame in Friday's quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech (7-16, 2-9) is the No. 11 seed. The Hokies will face sixth-seeded North Carolina State in the second round Thursday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

No. 8 UVa 5, Georgia Tech 2

Emma Navarro, Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash won in both doubles and singles to lead the Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets in Sunday's regular-season finale in Atlanta.

UVa finished in a three-way tie for third place with Miami and N.C. State. Virginia wound up with the No. 4 seed for the ACC tournament under the tiebreakers.

Virginia Tech (6-16, 2-11) is the No. 13 seed and will face 12th-seeded Clemson in Wednesday's first round in Rome, Georgia. The winner will face fifth-seeded N.C. State on Thursday, with Thursday's winner meeting UVa in Friday's quarterfinals.

BASEBALL

Pitt 4, No. 8 UVa 1

Ron Washington Jr. had a pinch-hit, RBI single to help the host Panthers (21-13, 9-8 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (27-9, 10-8) on Sunday.

Pitt won the series.

UVa turned a triple play with the bases loaded in the fifth inning — the team's first triple play in 18 years.

MEN'S GOLF

No. 16 W&L ties for 2nd

The Generals tied for second out of 11 teams at the Emory Invitational, which concluded Sunday in Conyers, Georgia.

W&L had 24-over 888 in the three-round, two-day tournament.

Pierce Robinson of W&L finished second out of the 77 golfers with a 4-under 212.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 6 UVa 21, Quinnipiac 9

Xander Dickson scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-3) past Quinnipiac (2-8) on Saturday night in Charlottesville.

No. 13 Lynchburg 19, Roanoke 8

Dylan Wolfe scored six goals to lead the visiting Hornets (9-4, 5-1 ODAC) past the Maroons (10-5, 6-2) on Saturday night.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech record broken

The Virginia Tech foursome of Cole Beck (Blacksburg), Kennedy Harrison, Kahleje Tillmon and Torrence Walker broke the school record in the 4x100 relay with a winning time of 39.05 seconds Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina.

Other Tech winners at that meet were Sara Killinen in the women's hammer throw (216 feet, 8 inches) and Khalil Bedoui in the men's hammer throw (208-8).

Tech's Rachel Baxter was victorious in the pole vault Saturday in the USA Track and Field Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, with a vault of 14 feet, 9 inches.

VMI's Ghosh wins

VMI's Solomon Ghosh (Blacksburg) won the discus Saturday at the James Madison Invitational in Harrisonburg with a throw of 161 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

D. Alex Fiorillo of VMI won the 1,500 (4:02.48), while W&L's Alex Roy won the javelin (178-5).

FIELD HOCKEY

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum has named Chardonnay Hope as its new field hockey coach.

She was an assistant at Haverford College in Pennsylvania last season. The former Kutztown goalkeeper has also been an assistant at Widener and at Washington College.

Hope replaces Carrie Austin, who left to become an assistant athletic director at Sewanee.