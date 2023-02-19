GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked Virginia won the ACC women's swimming and diving championship Saturday night for the fourth straight year.

Virginia, which won 14 of the 18 events in the five-day meet, topped the women's standings with 1,536 points. North Carolina State was second with 1,272 points. Virginia Tech was sixth.

N.C. State won the men's team title with 1,615 points. Virginia Tech was second — its highest finish in nine years — with 1,008 points. UVa was fourth.

UVa's Kate Douglass, who won three individual events, was named the women's most valuable swimmer of the meet.

Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan, who won two individual events, was named the most valuable swimmer on the men's side for the second straight year.

Douglass won the 100-yard freestyle Saturday night, breaking ACC and meet records with a time of 45.86 seconds. Teammate Gretchen Walsh took second.

UVa's Alex Walsh won the 200 breaststroke with a pool-record time of 2:03.68.

The foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Douglass, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh won the 400 freestyle relay, breaking American and NCAA records with a time of 3:06.83.

UVa's Maddie Donohoe was second in the 1,650 freestyle. UVa's Reilly Tiltmann was third in the 100 backstroke.

On the men's side Saturday, Ramadan won the 100 freestyle with a school-record time of 41.33 seconds.

Virginia Tech's Nico Garcia Saiz won the 200 backstroke (1:39.49).

Tech's Carles Coll Marti took second in the 200 breaststroke, while Tech's Noah Zawadzki was third in platform diving.

The foursome of Ramadan, Coll Marti, Luis Dominguez and Mario Molla Yanes was second in the 400 freestyle relay.

UVa's Matt Brownstead was second in the 100 freestyle. UVa's Jack Aikins was third in the 100 backstroke, while UVa's Noah Nichols was third in the 200 breaststroke.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ODAC tourney pairings set

The pairings have been set for the ODAC men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The men's tournament begins with two first-round games Tuesday at campus sites, with the rest of the tournament taking place Friday through Sunday at the Salem Civic Center.

Ninth-seeded Ferrum will visit eighth-seeded Averett in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will meet top-seeded Randolph-Macon at 1 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Roanoke will meet fifth-seeded Washington and Lee in another quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Friday.

The women's tournament begins with two first-round games Monday at campus sites, followed by quarterfinals Thursday at the Salem Civic Center. The semifinals Saturday and final Sunday will also be at the civic center.

Ninth-seeded Lynchburg will visit eighth-seeded Ferrum at 7 p.m. Monday, with the winner meeting top seed W&L at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Sixth-seeded Roanoke will face third-seeded Bridgewater at 8 p.m. Thursday.

BASEBALL

VMI 14, Miss. State 13

Trailing 10-1 after two innings, the visiting Keydets rallied to beat the 2021 NCAA champion Bulldogs on Saturday.

It was Sam Roberts' first win as VMI's head coach.

Mississippi State beat VMI 9-3 on Sunday.

No. 16 Va. Tech 15, College of Charleston 2

Eddie Eisert, Jack Hurley and Garrett Michel homered Sunday to help the visiting Hokies (2-1) beat the Cougars (1-2).

Tech beat the Cougars 12-3 on Saturday.

Radford 11, Iona 6

Garrett Pancione had four hits and five RBIs to lead the host Highlanders (2-1) past Iona (1-2) on Sunday.

Radford beat Iona 9-2 on Saturday. It was Alex Guerra's first win as Radford's head coach.

SOFTBALL

No. 8 Va. Tech 4, South Florida 1

Emma Lemley pitched a seven-hitter, striking out 15 and walking none, to lead the Hokies (7-3) past the Bulls (2-6) on Sunday on the final day of the Clearwater Invitational in Florida.

Tech lost to two 2022 Women's College World Series participants Saturday. Second-ranked UCLA beat Tech 8-4, while No. 10 Arizona won 6-2.

PRO HOCKEY

Quad City 3, Roanoke 1

The Storm (16-22-2) beat the Rail Yard Dawgs (23-13-3) on Saturday night in Moline, Illinois.

Brady Heppner scored 16:14 into the first period to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead. But the Storm scored twice in the second period and once in the third.