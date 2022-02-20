In the region: UVa wins ACC women's swimming title

ATLANTA — Virginia won the ACC women's swimming and diving championship for the third straight year on Saturday night.

UVa totaled 1,418 points in the five-day meet. North Carolina State was second with 1,347 points.

N.C. State won the men's crown with a meet-record 1,501.5 points. Virginia Tech was third and UVa fourth.

UVa's Alex Walsh was named the women's most valuable swimmer. She won three individual titles in the meet and was part of three winning relay teams.

Tech's Youssef Ramadan was named the men's most valuable swimmer. He won two individual titles in the meet and finished third in another event.

Walsh won the 200 breaststroke Saturday in a meet-record 2:03.02 — the second-fastest time in that event ever. UVa's Ella Nelson was third.

Virginia's Reilly Tiltmann won the 200 backstroke in 1:50.49, with Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of State second and Tech's Emma Atkinson third.

UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 freestyle (46.81 seconds) for the second straight year, with teammate Gretchen Walsh second.

Tech's Chase Travis was second in the women's 1,650 freestyle, with UVa's Maddie Donohoe third.

The UVa quartet of Douglass, Alex Walsh, Tiltmann and Gretchen Walsh won the women's 400 freestyle relay, breaking ACC and meet records with a time of 3:08.22

Ramadan won the men's 100 freestyle with a school-record time of 41.76 seconds, with UVa's Matthew King second and UVa's Connor Boyle third.

Tech's Sam Tornqvist won the men's 200 backstroke with a school-record time of 1:39.20. UVa's Jack Aikins was second with a school-record time of 1:39.53.

Carles Coll Marti of Tech won the men's 200 breaststroke with a school-record time of 1:51.69.

UVa was second in the men's 400 freestyle relay, with Tech third (school-record 2:48.03).

WRESTLING

No. 4 N.C. State 21, No. 7 Virginia Tech 10

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wolfpack (13-1) won seven of the 10 bouts to beat the Hokies (9-4) on Sunday night in a match that did not count in the ACC standings.

The match began at 165 pounds; State won the first four matches to take a 12-0 lead. State led the rest of the way. Those early wins included No. 4 Hayden Hidlay beating No. 3 Mekhi Lewis 3-1 in overtime at 174 pounds, and No. 3 Trent Hidlay beating No. 14 Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) 2-1 at 184.

No. 3 Tariq Wilson clinched State's victory when he beat No. 5 Bryce Andonian 9-3 at 149 to extend the Wolfpack's lead to 18-10 with one match to go.

The Tech wins were No. 14 Nathan Traxler beating Owen Trephan 3-2 at heavyweight; No. 20 Sam Latona beating No. 14 Jakob Camacho 9-3 at 125; and No. 5 Korbin Myers defeating No. 14 Kai Orine 14-6 at 133.

SOFTBALL

No. 8 Virginia Tech 5, Evansville 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) and Keely Rochard combined on a two-hit shutout to help the Hokies (8-2) win Sunday.