In the region: UVa women 3rd at ACC cross country meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia finished third on the women's side and sixth on the men's side at the ACC cross country championships Friday at Panorama Farms.

Virginia Tech was eighth in both the women's and men's team competitions.

North Carolina State won the women's team title, with Wake Forest winning the men's team crown.

UVa's Margot Appleton was ninth in the women's race with a time of 19:57.9 on the 6K course. UVa's Mia Barnett was 17th.

Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was 11th in the men's race with a time of 23:19 on the 8K course. UVa's Justin Wachtel was 13th. UVa's Yasin Sado was 17th, while UVa's Wes Porter was 20th.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UVa 3, Virginia Tech 2

Grace Turner had 22 kills to lead the Cavaliers (11-11, 3-8 ACC) to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-29, 16-14 win over the Hokies (9-13, 2-9) on Friday in Blacksburg.

Anabel Zier and Cera Powell had 16 kills apiece for the Hokies.

Radford 3, Presbyterian 1

Taylor Jefferson had 13 kills and 19 digs to lead the Highlanders (9-14, 5-6 Big South) past the Blue Hose (7-16, 3-8) on Friday in Clinton, S.C.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 Duke 1, Va. Tech 0

Scotty Taylor scored in the first half to give the Blue Devils (11-0-4, 5-0-3 ACC) a win over the Hokies (2-13-1, 0-8) on Friday in Blacksburg.

Duke became the first ACC men's soccer team in five years to finish the regular season unbeaten in league play.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 8 UVa 1, Miami 0

Alexa Spaanstra scored in the first half to lead the Cavaliers (13-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) past the Hurricanes (5-8-3, 2-7-1) on Thursday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

UVa finished in a tie with Duke for fourth place in the ACC standings. UVa earned the fourth seed because it beat Duke this season. UVa will host fifth-seeded Duke in a quarterfinal Sunday.

No. 5 FSU 4, Va. Tech 1

Onyi Echegini scored two goals to lead the Seminoles (12-2-2, 8-2 ACC) past the Hokies (10-6-2, 4-5-1) on Thursday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Emmalee McCarter scored for Tech in the 83rd minute to cut the lead to 3-1.

Florida State tied North Carolina for the ACC regular-season title. UNC earned the No. 1 seed in the league tournament because it beat FSU this season.

The Hokies did not earn a berth in the six-team ACC tournament, so they will await the NCAA tournament selection show on Nov. 7.

SVU 5, Meredith 0

Matia Murray, Lindsey Clausen, Lakyn Hansen, Makinna Winterton and Brianna Knight scored to give the Knights (10-6-1, 6-2-1 USA South) a win over Meredith (19-3, 0-6-3) on Friday in Buena Vista.