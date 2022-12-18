In the region: UVa women stay unbeaten

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Mir McLean had 16 points and nine rebounds Sunday to lead the Virginia women's basketball team to an 84-28 rout of Morgan State.

UVa improved to 12-0 for the first time since 1991. This is UVa's first 12-game winning streak since 1995.

Virginia finished the nonconference portion of the regular season unbeaten for the first time since the 1991-92 season and for only the third time in program history.

Camryn Taylor had 15 points and four blocks for UVa.

Morgan State (7-4) shot 16.7% from the field to UVa's 55.8%. UVa held a foe under 30 points for the first time since a 2012 game against Norfolk State.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Morgan State was 0 of 19 from 3-point range, becoming the first UVa foe without a 3-pointer since Louisville in a 2015 game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Furman 75, Radford 67, OT

Sydney James had 22 points and 12 rebounds Sunday to lead the Paladins (7-6) to an overtime win over the Highlanders (4-6) in Greenville, S.C.

Radford's Maci Rhoades sank a 3-pointer to cut the Furman lead to 61-59 with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter. Vanessa Blake made a layup with 28 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 61. Blake was fouled on the play but missed the ensuing free throw.

Jaelyn Acker of Furman missed two free throws with five seconds left in regulation. Ashlyn Traylor of Radford missed a layup at the end of regulation.

Furman's Grace van Rij made the first two baskets of overtime. Furman led the rest of the way.

Blake scored 16 points. Rachel LaLonde had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rhoades tallied 11 points.

Elizabethtown 80, W&L 68

Summer McNulty had 25 points to lead the Blue Jays (9-0) past the Generals (7-3) on Sunday in the title game of the Yonnie Kauffman Blue Jay Tournament in Elizabethtown, Penn.

Mary Schleusner had 26 points and 12 rebounds for W&L. Hanna Malik had 13 points.

WRESTLING

No. 8 Virginia Tech wins twice

The Hokies (3-1) swept a pair of matches at Stanford on Sunday, beating Lindenwood 52-0 and Stanford 22-12.

Sam Latona, Tom Crook, Caleb Henson, Mekhi Lewis, Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) and Hunter Catka won against Stanford.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

William Fleming 52, George Washington 32

Isaac Higgs led all scorers with 20 points as the host Colonels (5-1) beat the Eagles (4-1) on Saturday.

George Washington (4-1)

Ellison 5, Browner 8, Simpson 3, T. King 10, Carter 6.

William Fleming (5-1)

Wilson 2, English 7, Peterkin 5, Beck 1, Johnson 2, Chrisp 8, Walton 2, Higgs 20, Venable 5.

George Wash.;10;8;6;8;—;32

W. Fleming;16;11;15;10;—;52

3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (English, Venable).