The Virginia women’s basketball team will take on defending NCAA champion LSU in the Cayman Islands Classic in November.

The eight-team field for the inaugural event had previously been announced, but UVa’s two foes in the event were not announced until Tuesday. The event does not have a tournament format; each team will meet two predetermined opponents.

UVa will meet 2023 WNIT participant Tulane at 11 a.m. on Nov. 24. The Cavaliers will face LSU at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.

LSU was ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s “Way Too Early Top 25” in May. LSU returns Angel Reese and two other starters and has added former Louisville standout Hailey Van Lith and ex-DePaul star Aneesah Morrow out of the transfer portal.

Tulane returns two starters from a team that went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in American Athletic Conference play last season.

Virginia Tech’s two foes in the Cayman Islands Classic were previously reported by The Roanoke Times. The Hokies will face 2023 WNIT champ Kansas at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and will take on Tulane at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25.

In addition to facing UVa, LSU will also play Niagara in the event.

UConn is also in the event; its two games will be against UCLA and Kansas.

The UVa-LSU pairing means the Tigers will face both of the commonwealth’s ACC teams in November. The Hokies and Tigers will meet in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 30 at LSU.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech

to visit RutgersBig Ten member Rutgers has announced that it will host Virginia Tech on Dec. 17.

Rutgers, an old Big East rival of the Hokies, went 12-20 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten last season. It was the team’s first season under former Penn State coach Coquese Washington. Four starters are back.

These teams last met in the 2018 ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Radford unveils nonleague scheduleRadford has announced a nonconference schedule that includes a Nov. 29 game at Penn State and a Dec. 31 game at Vanderbilt.

The Highlanders’ Dec. 10 game at Virginia Tech was previously reported by The Roanoke Times.

Radford also has road games against Western Carolina; Niagara, whose team includes Patrick Henry graduate Shelby Fiddler; Liberty; and the College of Charleston.

The Highlanders will face Indiana State and Northern Illinois in a Thanksgiving-week event in Puerto Rico.

Radford will open the season Nov. 6 against NCAA Division II member Concord.

Radford also has home games against Norfolk State; East Tennessee State; UNC Greensboro; National Christian College Athletic Association member Virginia University of Lynchburg; and Queens (N.C.), which is making the transition to NCAA Division I.