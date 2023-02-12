CHARLOTTESVILLE — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Virginia women's basketball team to a 71-59 win over No. 22 North Carolina State on Sunday.

Virginia snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers (15-11, 4-11 ACC) beat a ranked foe for the first time since 2017.

Camryn Taylor had 15 points for UVa. Kaydan Lawson added 14 points.

Jada Boyd had 22 points for the Wolfpack (17-8, 7-7), which shot just 29.3% from the field.

UVa held State standout Diamond Johnson to just five points. She was 1 of 12 from the field against UVa's zone defense.

State had beaten UVa six straight times, including an 87-62 victory last month.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hollins 82, Trinity 59

Cabria Mutz had 26 points and a school-record 23 rebounds to lead Hollins (5-17) past the Tigers (4-14) on Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Rebekah Funderburk had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Hollins. Ariana Gutierrez had 12 points.

WRESTLING

W&L wins ODAC title

Washington and Lee won the team title at the ODAC championships Saturday in Winchester.

W&L had 135.5 points. Averett was second with 122 points. Roanoke was third, Ferrum fourth and Southern Virginia sixth out of the seven teams.

W&L's Ryan Luth beat Averett's Jesse Alvarado 12-0 in the 157-pound final. Luth was named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler.

Riley Parker of W&L beat Mason Barrett of Averett 3-1 in overtime in the 125-pound final.

Corey Messick of Roanoke beat David Rubin of W&L 8-7 in the 133-pound final.

Mahlic Sallah of Roanoke beat Khalil Mitchell of Averett 6-2 in the 184-pound final.

Braden Homsey of Ferrum beat John Ryan Sedovy of W&L 3-1 in the 197-pound final.

W&L's Matt Majoy beat Ferrum's Rayshawn Dixon 3-1 in the heavyweight final.

SWIMMING

W&L sweeps ODAC crowns

W&L swept the men’s and women’s swimming team crowns for the second straight year at the ODAC championships, which concluded Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

W&L won the women’s crown for the 32nd time and the men’s title for the eighth time. W&L's Kami Gardner was named the women's coach of the year.

Roanoke was second in the women’s team standings and third on the men's side.

W&L's Brynn Martinson was named the women's swimmer of the meet. She won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, breaking or tying her own ODAC and meet records in those events.

W&L's Sara Gaston won the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, while W&L's Jilli Cantrell won the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly. W&L won all five women's relays.

Roanoke's Susanna Price won the 200 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle.

W&L's Dalton Jobe was named the men's rookie of the meet. He won the 500 freestyle and the 400 individual medley, breaking the ODAC and meet records in both events.

W&L's Matt Fritz won the 100 butterfly, breaking ODAC and meet records.

W&L's Baxter Smelzer won the 100 freestyle, while W&L's Luke Nagel won the 200 freestyle. W&L's Reese Nelson won the 200 butterfly. W&L swept all five men's relays.

Roanoke's Logan Deal won the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke, breaking ODAC and meet records in the 100 breaststroke.

Roanoke's Josh Rauch won the 1,650 freestyle, breaking ODAC and meet records.