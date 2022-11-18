In the region: UVa women win in NCAAs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lia Godfrey scored two goals to lead the third-seeded Virginia women's soccer team to a 3-1 win over Xavier in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Penn State.
UVa (15-3-3) will visit second-seeded Penn State (15-4-3), a 4-0 winner over seventh-seeded West Virginia on Friday, in the Sweet 16 at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Godfrey scored in the sixth minute and again in the 20th minute.
Ella Rogers of Xavier (14-4-5) scored in the 22nd minute.
UVa's Maggie Cagle added a goal in the 72nd minute.
WRESTLING
Roanoke 18, No. 15 W&L 15
Mark Samuel, Morgan Robinson, Jarrod Pominville, Kyle Lee and Mahlic Sallah won their bouts to give the Maroons (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Generals (0-1, 0-1) on Thursday night in Lexington.
People are also reading…
With the score tied at 9, Lee won at 174 pounds because of an injury default to give his team the lead for good at 15-9.
Sallah beat Cameron Blizard 9-3 at 184 to extend the lead to 18-9.
Washington and Lee's John Ryan Sedovy (Rockbridge County) beat Cam Cavins 3-1 in overtime at 197 to cut the lead to 18-12. W&L heavyweight Matt Majoy beat Joshua Mancia 3-1 to cut the lead to 18-15.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
W&L's Verrett honored
Colin Verrett of W&L has been named the ODAC co-rookie of the year.
Verrett was the top freshman finisher at the NCAA Division III South Region championships last weekend, finishing 33rd with a time of 27:18.6 on the 8K course.