In the region: UVa women win in NCAAs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lia Godfrey scored two goals to lead the third-seeded Virginia women's soccer team to a 3-1 win over Xavier in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Penn State.

UVa (15-3-3) will visit second-seeded Penn State (15-4-3), a 4-0 winner over seventh-seeded West Virginia on Friday, in the Sweet 16 at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Godfrey scored in the sixth minute and again in the 20th minute.

Ella Rogers of Xavier (14-4-5) scored in the 22nd minute.

UVa's Maggie Cagle added a goal in the 72nd minute.

WRESTLING

Roanoke 18, No. 15 W&L 15

Mark Samuel, Morgan Robinson, Jarrod Pominville, Kyle Lee and Mahlic Sallah won their bouts to give the Maroons (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Generals (0-1, 0-1) on Thursday night in Lexington.

With the score tied at 9, Lee won at 174 pounds because of an injury default to give his team the lead for good at 15-9.

Sallah beat Cameron Blizard 9-3 at 184 to extend the lead to 18-9.

Washington and Lee's John Ryan Sedovy (Rockbridge County) beat Cam Cavins 3-1 in overtime at 197 to cut the lead to 18-12. W&L heavyweight Matt Majoy beat Joshua Mancia 3-1 to cut the lead to 18-15.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

W&L's Verrett honored

Colin Verrett of W&L has been named the ODAC co-rookie of the year.

Verrett was the top freshman finisher at the NCAA Division III South Region championships last weekend, finishing 33rd with a time of 27:18.6 on the 8K course.