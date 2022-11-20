In the region: UVa women win in OT in Sweet 16

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Haley Hopkins scored 3:29 into overtime to give the third-seeded Virginia women’s soccer team a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State in the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Jill Flammia of UVa (16-3-3) scored in the 74th minute to tie the game at 1.

Amelia White of Penn State (15-5-3) scored in the 82nd minute, but Maya Carter scored in the 88th minute to tie the game at 2.

MEN’S SOCCER

UVa loses on PKs in NCAAs

Marshall (11-3-3) beat fourth-seeded UVa (10-4-5) on penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday in Charlottesville.

Phil Horton scored in the 28th minute for UVa, but Matthew Bell scored in the 66th minute to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the two 10-minute, sudden-death overtime periods.

Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmie scored on the first penalty kick and then had the save on Daniel Mangarov’s kick.

Marshall and UVa each scored on its next three kicks, so Marshall had a 4-3 lead. Milo Yosef then scored on Marshall’s fifth and final kick to seal the win.