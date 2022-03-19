In the region: UVa women win more NCAA swimming titles

ATLANTA — Virginia won three more titles Friday on the third night of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships.

Alex Walsh won the 400-yard individual medley for her second individual title in as many nights, breaking school and pool records with a time of 3 minutes, 57.25 seconds. Teammate Ella Nelson was third (4:02.25), with UVa's Emma Weyant fourth (4:03.17) and Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy 10th.

UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 butterfly for her second individual crown in as many nights, breaking the American record with a time of 49.04 seconds. Teammate Jessica Nava was 14th, with UVa's Lexi Cuomo 15th.

The foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass won the 400 medley relay, tying their own NCAA and American records with a time of 3:22.24.

Wenger took second in the 100 breaststroke (56.97), while Gretchen Walsh was second in the 100 backstroke (49.00).

UVa's Reilly Tiltmann was fifth in the 100 backstroke (50.67). Tiltmann was ninth in the 200 freestyle, with Virginia Tech's Emma Atkinson 11th.

Virginia's Anna Keating was 13th in the 100 breaststroke.

WRESTLING

Lewis makes NCAA finals

DETROIT — Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis won his semifinal match Friday night at the NCAA championships, becoming the first Hokie to ever make a final more than once in his career.

Lewis, seeded second at 174 pounds, was tied with third-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan at 1-1 in the third period. Massa was deep in a single-leg shot when Lewis rolled through and pinned him at the 6:19 mark. Lewis, who won an NCAA title at 165 in 2019, was in tears after his victory. He had to medically withdraw from last year's NCAAs before the quarterfinals because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Lewis' final was held after press time Saturday night.

Ridge Lovett of Nebraska, seeded 10th at 149 pounds, beat No. 11 seed Bryce Andonian of Tech 5-4 in another semifinal Friday night.

Andonian dropped into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and beat No. 6 Jonathan Millner of Appalachian State 9-4 on Saturday to advance to the third-place match. Andonian beat No. 3 seed Austin Gomez of Wisconsin 10-6 on Saturday to claim third place.

Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, seeded fourth at 133, had dropped into the consolation bracket after losing in Friday afternoon's quarterfinals. Myers beat No. 28 seed Matt Ramos of Purdue 12-2 on Friday night to clinch All-American honors (joining Lewis and Andonian). He then beat No. 11 seed Devan Turner of Oregon State 6-2 on Friday night.

No. 3 seed Michael McGee of Arizona State beat Myers 10-3 on Saturday, so McGee advanced to the third-place match and Myers was relegated to the fifth-place match. No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois pinned Myers in 6:59 on Saturday, so Byrd finished fifth and Myers finished sixth.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Va. Tech 8, North Carolina 5

BLACKSBURG — Cameron Fagan had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (20-3, 8-0 ACC) past the Tar Heels (16-12, 2-3) on Saturday.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) got the win, with Keely Rochard pitching the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Tech beat UNC 10-0 in five innings Friday. Rochard threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one. Kelsey Brown belted a grand slam.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 1 Maryland 23, No. 2 UVa 12

WASHINGTON — Keegan Khan had four goals to lead the Terrapins (7-0) past the defending NCAA champion Cavaliers (6-1) on Saturday at Audi Field in a rematch of last year's NCAA final.

The 23 goals were the most Maryland has scored in the series since 1976.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 4 W&L 16, Christopher Newport 6

LEXINGON — Julia Thomson and Hanna Bishop had three goals apiece to lead the Generals (5-2) past the Captains (3-4) on Saturday.