Westfield, Ind. — The Virginia women’s golf team finished fourth at an NCAA regional Wednesday, earning a berth in the NCAA national championships.

UVa, the fifth seed in the 12-team regional, had a 19-under 278 in Wednesday’s final round for a three-day total of 15-under 849. Both scores were the best for an NCAA regional in program history.

The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams advanced to the national championships, which will be held May 19-24 in Arizona. Mississippi State won the regional with an 845, with Oregon State second, Vanderbilt third and Tulsa fifth.

UVa’s Amanda Sambach tied for first with a 13-under 203. It was the best 54-hole score ever for a Cavalier in an NCAA regional. She became the third Cavalier to finish first at a regional.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Ketchum ties for 4th at regional

Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum tied for fourth place Wednesday in a field of 66 golfers at an NCAA regional in Raleigh, N.C.

Ketchum and Tech’s Becca DiNunzio had received individual NCAA bids.

Ketchum had a three-day total of 3-under 213, while DiNunzio tied for 49th with a 15-over 231.

Only the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams earned berths to the national championships.

W&L in 12th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee is in 12th place after the second round of the NCAA Division III national championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

W&L has a two-day total of 65-over 649. Following Thursday’s round, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those 15 teams.

W&L’s An Shelmire is in eighth place with a 9-over 155.

SOFTBALL

Syracuse 8, UVa 2

Madison Knight threw a six-hitter to lead the ninth-seeded Orange (24-25-1) past the eighth-seeded Cavaliers (30-22) in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday in South Bend, Ind.

Also Wednesday, UVa’s Eden Bigham (13-6, 115 strikeouts, 2.34 ERA) and Jade Hylton (.310, 10 homers, 26 RBIs, 22 stolen bases) made the All-ACC third team. Hylton (Bassett) also made the all-freshman team.

Liberty High grad Thompson honored

Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson (13-2, 1.68 ERA) of Clemson was named to the All-ACC third team.

Highlanders cited

Radford third baseman Cori McMillan (.324) has been named to the All-Big South first team.

Radford’s Lexie Roberts (.333) made the second team and the all-freshman team.

Laura Thompson (4.0 GPA as graduate student, 3.87 undergraduate GPA) made the all-academic team.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford to play in Tokyo

The Highlanders will play in the World University Basketball Series, which will be held Aug. 10-13 in Tokyo.

Teams from universities in Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea will join them in the eight-team tournament.

Radford’s roster includes Japan native Ibu Yamazaki.

TRACK AND FIELD

VMI’s Armstrong recognized

VMI’s Eleyah Armstrong was named the most outstanding female athlete of the Southern Conference outdoor championships, which concluded Tuesday night in Cullowhee, N.C.

Armstrong was second in both the 100 meters and the 200 meters Tuesday after winning the long jump Monday.

VMI’s Trent Whittaker won the 800 (1:50.20).

Isaiah Blount was second in the decathlon. Liam McBride was second in the 110 hurdles. D. Alex Fiorillo was third in the 1,500.

VMI was third in the men’s team standings and seventh on the women’s side.

VMI graduate transfer Solomon Ghosh (Blacksburg) of The Citadel won the discus (174-9) for the second straight year on Tuesday after taking third in the hammer throw Monday.

Furman’s Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) made the all-freshman team after taking sixth in the 1,500 and fifth in the 5,000.