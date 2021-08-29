In the region: UVa women's soccer beats George Washington

Maria Pareja of George Washington (0-2-2) scored in the 48th minute to cut the lead to 3-1, becoming the first player to score a goal against UVa this season. That ended a scoreless streak of 776 minutes and 41 seconds by the Virginia defense dating back to a 3-1 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on April 28 in the first round of the NCAA tournament (UVa lost to Florida State in the NCAA semifinals on penalty kicks after the teams were scoreless in regulation and overtime). It was the third-longest shutout streak in UVa history.