In the region: UVa women's soccer beats George Washington
In the region: UVa women's soccer beats George Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Rebecca Jarrett scored two goals to lead the third-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team to a 6-1 win over George Washington on Sunday.

Alexa Spaanstra, Claire Constant, Haley Hopkins and Cam Lexow also scored for UVa (4-0).

Maria Pareja of George Washington (0-2-2) scored in the 48th minute to cut the lead to 3-1, becoming the first player to score a goal against UVa this season. That ended a scoreless streak of 776 minutes and 41 seconds by the Virginia defense dating back to a 3-1 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on April 28 in the first round of the NCAA tournament (UVa lost to Florida State in the NCAA semifinals on penalty kicks after the teams were scoreless in regulation and overtime). It was the third-longest shutout streak in UVa history.

Women’s soccer

Cincinnati 2, Va. Tech 1

CINCINNATI — Karli Royer scored on a free kick in the 44th minute to give the Bearcats (2-1-1) a win over the Hokies (3-1).

Emily Gray of Tech scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute to tie the game at 1.

Field hockey

No. 8 UVa 3, No. 17 Delaware 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Peyton Tollaksen, Noa Boterman and Meghen Hengerer scored to give the Cavaliers (1-1) a win over the Blue Hens (1-1).

Boterman scored with five minutes left in the first quarter to extend UVa’s lead to 2-0.

