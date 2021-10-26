In the region: UVa women's soccer rises to No. 1

Virginia rose one spot to No. 1 in the national women's soccer coaches' Top 25 poll Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) beat Miami on Sunday to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Florida State, which had been ranked No. 1 in the poll, lost to Duke on Sunday to fall to 14-1-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the ACC. FSU dropped to No. 3 in the new poll.

Duke (12-2-1, 6-2-1) rose four spots to No. 2 in the poll.

On the Division I men's side, Virginia Tech fell eight spots to No. 21.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

The Citadel 4, VMI 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Suzuka Yosue scored twice to lead the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-6-2) past the 10th-seeded Keydets (3-16-1) in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Tuesday.

Whitney Edwards-Roberson scored in the 87th minute for VMI.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 2, Va. Wesleyan 1