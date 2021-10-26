 Skip to main content
In the region: UVa women's soccer rises to No. 1
In the region: UVa women's soccer rises to No. 1

Virginia rose one spot to No. 1 in the national women's soccer coaches' Top 25 poll Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) beat Miami on Sunday to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Florida State, which had been ranked No. 1 in the poll, lost to Duke on Sunday to fall to 14-1-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the ACC. FSU dropped to No. 3 in the new poll.

Duke (12-2-1, 6-2-1) rose four spots to No. 2 in the poll.

On the Division I men's side, Virginia Tech fell eight spots to No. 21.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

The Citadel 4, VMI 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Suzuka Yosue scored twice to lead the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-6-2) past the 10th-seeded Keydets (3-16-1) in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Tuesday.

Whitney Edwards-Roberson scored in the 87th minute for VMI.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 2, Va. Wesleyan 1

VIRGINIA BEACH — John Peterson scored two goals in the second half to give the Generals (13-0-2, 8-0-1) a win over the Marlins (11-3-4, 4-2-3) in their regular-season finale Tuesday.

W&L clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament.

The Generals scored in the first half on an own goal. Everett McCloskey scored in the 64th minute to tie the game at 1.

Peterson scored in the 78th minute to give W&L a 2-1 lead. He scored again in the final minute.

Elon 3, Radford 0

RADFORD — Calle Edelstam, Jack Dolk and Ben Rosenblatt scored to give the Phoenix (7-6-2) a win over the Highlanders (5-9) on Tuesday.

Elon is steered by former Radford coach Marc Reeves.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

VMI picked 7th

VMI was picked seventh out of 10 teams in the Southern Conference's preseason coaches' poll Tuesday.

The Keydets, who return three starters from a team that went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in SoCon play, also were picked seventh in the SoCon preseason media poll Tuesday.

Chattanooga topped both polls.

VMI center Jake Stephens made the coaches' 10-man preseason all-conference team.

TRACK AND FIELD

VMI promotes Scott

VMI announced that Zack Scott, who was named the interim director of men's and women's track and field and cross country last month, has been given that job on a permanent basis.

The VMI graduate has been on the VMI staff since 2004. Scott succeeds Darrin Webb, who retired last month.

The VMI athletic department now has two Black head coaches — Eddie Williams, who was named the women's track and field coach two months ago, and Scott. The only other Black head coach in VMI history was Jerry Roane, who steered the baseball team in the 1975 and 1976 seasons.

