GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia's Gretchen Walsh broke the NCAA and American records in the 50-yard freestyle with her winning time of 20.23 seconds on the second night of the ACC swimming and diving championships Wednesday.

The UVa quartet of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:23.87, breaking the NCAA and American records.

UVa's Ella Nelson tied for first in the 500 freestyle (4:38.04). Teammate Maddie Donohue was third.

Douglass won the 200 individual medley with a meet-record time of 1:50.15. Teammate Abby Harter was third.

UVa's Jenn Bell took third in the 1-meter diving event.

On the men's side, Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti took second in the 200 individual medley. Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan took second in the 50 freestyle.

The UVa quartet of Matt Brownstead, Jack Aikins, Tim Connery and August Lamb was second in the 200 freestyle relay.

On Tuesday night, the UVa foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Cuomo and Douglass broke the NCAA and American marks in the 200 medley relay with a winning time of 1:31.73.

The UVa quartet of Reilly Tiltmann, Aimee Canny, Claire Tuggle and Nelson won the 800 freestyle relay (6:55.25).

On the men's side Tuesday, the UVa foursome of Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Max Edwards and Lamb was second in the 200 medley relay.

The Virginia Tech quartet of Luis Dominguez, Coll Marti, Mario Molla Yanes and Nico Garcia Saiz took third in the 800 freestyle relay.

MEN'S TENNIS

Michigan State-Va. Tech ppd.

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that its Friday home match against Michigan State has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.

Michigan State will instead host Drake on Saturday, making up a match that was postponed Wednesday in the wake of the shootings on the Michigan State campus.

PRO HOCKEY

SPHL team in Illinois folds

The Vermillion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League tweeted last week that they were ceasing operations, effective immediately.

The team, based in Danville, Illinois, was in its second season. The Bobcats won just four games this season.

The announcement last Thursday came four days after the team did not show up for a home game against Quad City. Former Bobcats vice president Chuck Sergent told WCIA-TV in Illinois that the players did not show up for the game because they had not been paid.

Sergent told the station that the team was averaging only 300-400 fans at home.

The Bobcats were scheduled to visit the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs from Feb. 23-25. Roanoke announced Wednesday that it will host Knoxville on those dates instead. Roanoke fans can use the same tickets they had bought for those Bobcats games for the Knoxville games.

Roanoke was scheduled to visit the Bobcats on Feb. 19 and March 19. Roanoke instead will visit Knoxville on March 17 and March 18.

In other Roanoke news, goalie Brody Claeys has rejoined the team from the ECHL. Roanoke has released goalie Tom Auburn.

Roanoke will visit Quad City on Friday.