In the region: UVa women's swimming wins three more NCAA titles

ATLANTA — Virginia won three more titles Thursday on the second night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Alex Walsh won the 200-yard individual medley for the second straight year, breaking the American and NCAA records with a time of 1 minute, 50.8 seconds.

Kate Douglass won the 50 freestyle for the second straight year, breaking the American and NCAA records with a time of 20.84 seconds. Teammate Gretchen Walsh was second (20.95), with UVa’s Lexi Cuomo 14th.

After winning a relay title Wednesday, UVa won another one Thursday night. The foursome of Douglass, Alex Walsh, Cuomo and Gretchen Walsh won the 200 freestyle relay (1:24.96).

Also on Thursday night, UVa’s Emma Weyant was second in the 500 freestyle (4:34.99). Penn’s Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards to win that event (4:33.24), making history as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

UVa’s Maddie Donohoe was 15th in that event.

Virginia’s Ella Nelson took eighth in the 200 individual medley (1:55.01), with teammate Abby Harter 11th.

WRESTLING

Lewis, Andonian reach semis

DETROIT — Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis and Bryce Andonian won their quarterfinal matches Friday afternoon at the NCAA championships, clinching All-America honors.

Lewis, seeded second at 174 pounds, beat No. 18 seed Lance Runyon of Northern Iowa 8-5 in the second round Thursday night and defeated No. 10 seed Clay Lautt of North Carolina 4-2 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Andonian, seeded 11th at 149, beat No. 6 seed Jonathan Millner of Appalachian State 16-11 in the second round Thursday night and pinned No. 3 seed Austin Gomez of Wisconsin in 6:30 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals were held after press time Friday night. The finals will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Tech’s Sam Latona, seeded 24th at 125, beat No. 25 seed Caleb Smith of Appalachian State 6-2 in the second round Thursday night. Top seed Nick Suriano of Michigan pinned Latona in 2:19 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, seeded fourth at 133, won by injury default against No. 13 seed Brock Hudkins of Indiana in the second round Thursday night. No. 5 seed Austin DeSanto of Iowa beat Myers 9-0 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

UVa’s Brian Courtney, seeded No. 25 at 133, beat No. 9 seed Michael Colaiocco of Penn 8-7 in the second round Thursday night. No. 1 seed and defending NCAA champ Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State beat Courtney 13-6 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer, seeded third at 157, pinned No. 14 seed Jake Keating of UVa in 2:43 in the second round Thursday night.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, seeded third at 165, defeated No. 19 seed Justin McCoy of UVa 8-2 in the second round Thursday night.

Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, seeded second at 184, beat No. 15 seed Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Tech 9-1 in the second round Thursday night.

Penn State’s Max Dean, the top seed at 197, defeated No. 17 seed Jay Aiello of UVa 4-2 in the second round Thursday night.

Michigan State’s Mason Parris, seeded fifth at heavyweight, beat No. 10 seed Nathan Traxler of Tech 7-3 in the second round Thursday night.