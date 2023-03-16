KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Virginia's Kate Douglass won the 200-yard individual medley Thursday on the second night of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships, breaking the American and NCAA records with her time of 1:48.37.

UVa's Alex Walsh was third (1:50.07) in that final, with UVa's Ella Nelson fourth.

The UVa foursome of Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Maxine Parker won the 200 freestyle relay with a meet-record time of 1:24.51.

The Virginia Tech quartet of Madelyn Moore, Sarah Shackelford, Caroline Bentz and Emma Atkinson finished 11th in that event.

Olivia Bray (Lord Botetourt) of Texas finished third in the 500 freestyle (4:37.02). UVa's Madelyn Donohoe was 10th.

UVa's Gretchen Walsh took second in the 50 freestyle (20.85), with Cuomo eighth and Parker 14th.

MEN'S SWIMMING

W&L's Jobe 12th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee freshman Dalton Jobe finished 12th in the 400 individual medley Thursday on the second night of the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C.

He broke W&L and ODAC records with his time of 3:56.66.

WRESTLING

Hokies advance at NCAAs

Six of Virginia Tech's 10 wrestlers won their first-round matches at the NCAA championships Thursday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

No. 27 seed Eddie Ventresca knocked off No. 6 seed Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado 3-1 in overtime at 125 pounds.

Sixth seed Sam Latona beat No. 26 seed Taylor LaMont of Wisconsin 3-1 in OT at 133.

No. 4 seed Caleb Henson beat No. 29 seed Dylan Chappell of Bucknell 6-1 at 149.

No. 7 seed Bryce Andonian beat No. 26 seed Peyten Kellar of Ohio 7-6 at 157.

No. 3 seed Mekhi Lewis beat No. 30 seed Jackson Turley of Rutgers 2-1 at 174.

No. 7 seed Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) defeated No. 26 seed David Key of Navy 3-2 at 184.

The six Hokies advanced to Thursday night's round of 16.

Tom Crook (141), Connor Brady (165), Christiansburg graduate Andy Smith (197) and Hunter Catka (heavyweight) lost in the first round to fall into consolation-round action Thursday night in the double-elimination tournament. No. 12 seed Zac Braunagel of Illinois pinned Smith in the first round.

Two of UVa's four wrestlers also won their first-round matches.

No. 15 seed Justin McCoy beat No. 18 seed Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern 7-2 at 165.

No. 20 seed Neil Antrassian beat No. 13 seed Lenny Pinto of Nebraska 11-6 at 184.

Michael Battista (197) and Jarod Verkleeren (149) lost their first-round matches to move into the consolation bracket.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 12 Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 1

Kasey Choma had eight goals Thursday to lead the Fighting Irish (5-2, 3-1 ACC) past the Hokies (3-5, 1-3) in South Bend, Ind.

No. 18 Roanoke 20, Illinois Wesleyan 1

Lilly Blair (Salem) and Tiernan Connor each scored four goals Thursday to lead the Maroons (6-0) past the visiting Titans (2-6).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

CNU 69, Swarthmore 66

Jahn Hines scored 22 points to lead second-ranked Christopher Newport (29-3) to an NCAA Division III semifinal win over seventh-ranked Swarthmore (28-4) on Thursday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana.