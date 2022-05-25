In the region: UVa's Montes advances in NCAA tennis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Virginia sophomore Inaki Montes beat second-seeded and top-ranked Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 16 of the NCAA men's singles championships Wednesday.

The 10th-ranked Montes became the first Cavalier to beat a player ranked No. 1 in the nation in five years.

Montes will meet defending NCAA champ Sam Riffice of Florida in Thursday's quarterfinals.

In the doubles championships Tuesday night, Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik of Montana State beat UVa's Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 in the first round.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa's Navarro loses

Top seed and defending NCAA champ Emma Navarro of UVa lost Wednesday in the round of 16 of the NCAA women's singles championships in Champaign, Illinois.

Abigail Rencheli of North Carolina State beat Navarro 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Navarro finished 26-2 in singles play this year.

In another Sweet 16 match Wednesday, Paola Diaz-Delgado of VCU beat UVa's Natasha Subhash 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In the doubles championships Tuesday night, Navarro and Subhash beat Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka of Arizona State 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.

BASEBALL

Western Carolina 4, VMI 1

Zach Ketterman had two hits and scored twice Wednesday to lead sixth-seeded Western Carolina past seventh-seeded VMI on the first day of the Southern Conference tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Western Carolina (26-29-1) advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Zac Morris belted a solo homer for VMI (16-40).

Pitt 6, Louisville 5

Bryce Hulett hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the 11th-seeded Panthers (29-26) a win over the second-seeded and seventh-ranked Cardinals (38-17-1) on Wednesday in the ACC tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pitt won its three-team pool with a 2-0 record, earning a berth in Saturday's semifinals.

UNC 9, Clemson 2

Angel Zarate had four hits and scored four runs to lead the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (35-19) past the 12th-seeded Tigers (35-22) on Tuesday night in the ACC tournament in Charlotte.

North Carolina won for the 12th time in its last 14 games.

The Tar Heels' win means the winner of Friday's game between UNC and Virginia Tech will advance to Saturday's semifinals.

TRACK AND FIELD

W&L's O'Connor honored

Washington and Lee pole vault standout Joe O'Connor has been named the Division III Men's South Region field athlete of the year.

He broke ODAC and school records this year with a vault of 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches. He has yet to lose a pole vault competition this year.

MEN'S SOCCER

VMI hires coach

VMI has hired Nick Regan as its new men's soccer coach.

He succeeds his former boss, Max Watson, who resigned last month.

Regan was a VMI assistant the past two seasons. He left VMI in January to serve as the director of the House Mountain Soccer Academy but is leaving that job to return to VMI.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

VMI signs recruit

VMI announced the signing of small forward Taeshaud Jackson Jr.

Jackson played for Dakota Ridge High School in Colorado before spending the 2021-22 season at Southern California Academy, a prep school in San Fernando, California.

In other VMI news, rookie coach Andrew Wilson has filled the final two assistant coaching vacancies on his staff.

Wilson has retained assistant Austin Kenon, an ex-Keydet who was one of former VMI coach Dan Earl's assistants.

Wilson has hired Dave Davis as associate head coach. Davis held that same job at The College of Charleston this year. He previously served as the associate head coach at Winthrop and as the head coach at Pfeiffer and Newberry.

Wilson had previously hired former Army assistant Keith Chesley.