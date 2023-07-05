Virginia coach Brian O’Connor is part of the new class of the American Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame.

The 10-man class, which also includes Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall and former Miami coach Jim Morris, was announced Wednesday. The class will be inducted in January during the ABCA convention in Texas.

O’Connor recently finished his 20th season as UVa’s coach. The Cavaliers made the College World Series for the sixth time since O’Connor took the team’s reins. It was UVa’s fifth 50-win season in the last 14 years.

O’Connor, a three-time national coach of the year, earned his 800th career win in March. He is 839-353-2 at UVa. His .704 career winning percentage is the best among active Division I coaches. He led UVa to the NCAA title in 2015.

SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech adds transfer

Virginia Tech announced the addition of former Louisville pitcher Cassie Grizzard on Wednesday.

Grizzard was 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in 27 innings as a Louisville freshman this year. She made 15 appearances, including one start.

The left-hander is from the commonwealth. She was a Class 5 all-state pick at Midlothian High School in 2022, when she had a 1.65 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 110 innings.

Grizzard joins three returning pitchers and two incoming freshman pitchers on the Tech roster. Pitcher Payton List, who was redshirted as a Tech freshman this year, has entered the transfer portal, according to a tweet from the Softball Portal account last weekend.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UVa hires coach

UVa named Sonia LaMonica as its new coach Wednesday.

LaMonica steered Towson for the past 14 seasons. She was 139-91 with seven NCAA tournament berths and four Colonial Athletic Association tournament crowns at that school. She was named the CAA coach of the year five times.

She has a 147-101 career mark, including a one-year stint at Mount St. Mary’s.

She was an All-American as a player at Maryland.

LaMonica succeeds Julie Myers, who resigned last month after 28 years as UVa’s coach. Myers was named the chief executive officer of the One Love Foundation last week. That foundation, which was named after the late UVa lacrosse player Yeardley Love, is dedicated to ending relationship abuse.

UVa went 11-7 this year, including 0-1 in the NCAAs. UVa has not won more than one NCAA tournament game in a season since 2014.

LaMonica’s husband, former Maryland men’s lacrosse player Michael LaMonica, was one of her assistants at Towson and will be on her staff at UVa.

MEN’S GOLF

UVa’s James, Sargent honored

UVa’s Ben James has been named both the state Division I golfer of the year and the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

James had a school-record stroke average of 69.0. He finished sixth at the NCAA championships.

UVa’s Bowen Sargent was named the coach of the year for the seventh time. He steered the Cavaliers to seventh place in the stroke-play portion of the NCAAs; he then lost in the match play quarterfinals.

James was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Radford’s Bryce Corbett and UVa’s Bryan Lee.

The second team included Jefferson Forest graduate Isaac Simmons of Liberty, Virginia Tech’s Daniel Azallion and UVa’s Pietro Bovari and Deven Patel.

The small-college all-state first team included Washington and Lee’s Pierce Robinson, while the second team included W&L’s Walker McPhail.