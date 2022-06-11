in the region: UVa's Romero wins NCAA discus title

EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia's Claudio Romero won the men's discus title Friday on the third night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

The sophomore won with a throw of 217 feet, 1 inch. He beat out runner-up Mykolas Aleknas of California by just one inch.

Romero became the second Cavalier to ever win an NCAA discus crown.

UVa's Jacob Lemmon was 15th in that event (186-3).

Virginia Tech's Chauncey Chambers finished 17th in the men's triple jump (51-11).

Florida won the men's team crown with 54 points. Texas was second with 38 points. The UVa men finished 14th —their third-best finish ever at the meet. The Virginia Tech men scored no points.

The women's competition concluded Saturday night.

SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech to play in Florida tourney

ESPN announced that Virginia Tech will be among the 16 teams in its Clearwater Invitational tournament, which will be held next February in Clearwater, Florida.

Other teams of note in the field include UCLA, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Duke, Florida State, Alabama, Arkansas and Central Florida.

Tech coaches honored

Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour and assistants Doug Gills, Mike Lewis and Easton Herring have been named the Division I Mid-Atlantic Region coaching staff of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

D'Amour and his staff also earned the honor in 2019 and last year.

The Hokies went 46-10, winning the ACC regular-season title an an NCAA regional.

BASEBALL

UVa's Gelof honored

Jake Gelof of UVa has been named a first-team Division I Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Gelof, a sophomore, has a 3.71 GPA. He hit .377 with 21 homers and a school-record 81 RBIs this year.