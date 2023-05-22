Virginia junior catcher Kyle Teel was named the ACC baseball player of the year by the league's coaches Monday.

Teel became the first Cavalier to win that award since Sean Doolittle in 2006.

Teel leads the league in batting (.414) and hits (91) and is tied for the league lead in doubles (23). He has 11 homers and 58 RBIs for the Coastal Division champions.

“Teel, I believe, is one of the best players in college baseball,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor told the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress. “He’s caught every inning but four or five for us and that’s so rare in baseball. A lot of times people give a catcher a day off and they DH him, but he’s ready to play every day.

“What he’s done to win the batting title in the ACC is incredibly impressive."

Teel was one of four Cavaliers to make the All-ACC first team, along with shortstop Griff O'Ferrall (.404, 68 runs, 34 RBIs), third baseman Jake Gelof (.340, 22 homers, 84 RBIs) and outfielder Ethan O'Donnell (.364, 11 homers, 46 RBIs). Gelof became the 11th Cavalier to ever make the first team in back-to-back years.

The first team also included Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley (.327, 17 homers, 48 RBIs).

The third team included UVa first baseman Ethan Anderson (.372, 23 doubles, 54 RBIs), UVa pitcher Connelly Early (10-1, 3.18 ERA,79 strikeouts), UVa pitcher Brian Edgington (7-3, 3.66 ERA, 77 strikeouts) and Virginia Tech third baseman/designated hitter Carson DeMartini (.326, 10 homers, 54 RBIs).

The all-freshman team included Tech catcher Brody Donay (.274, 12 homers, 38 RBIs) and Tech first baseman Garrett Michel (.335, 11 homers, 45 RBIs).

MEN'S TENNIS

Tech's Fishback wins in NCAAs

Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback upset No. 5 overall seed Johannus Monday of Tennessee 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the first round of the NCAA singles championships Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Fishback will play in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Fishback, a biochemistry major with a 4.0 GPA, also won the NCAA's Elite 90 award for the second straight year. He won the award for having the highest cumulative GPA of all the participants who reached the finals site of the Division I men’s tennis tournament. The award is given to someone who has reached the finals site of each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Uslu, Subhash win in NCAAs

Virginia Tech freshman Ozlem Uslu and UVa's Natasha Subhash each won her match in the first round of the NCAA singles championships Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Uslu beat LSU's Kylie Collins 6-2, 6-4.

Subhash beat Daria Kuczer of Tennessee 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

In another first-round match, Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth beat UVa's Julia Adams 6-2, 6-3.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa ties for 24th at NCAAs

Virginia did not make the cut Sunday for Monday's final round of stroke play in the NCAA national championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

UVa tied for 24th place. Virginia shot a 14-over 302 in Sunday's third round for a three-day total of 893.

Only the top 15 teams in the 30-team field, along with the top nine individuals not one of those 15 teams, made the cut for Monday's action.

UVa's Amanda Sambach shot a 4-over 220.

W&L hires coach

Washington and Lee has hired Jane Hopkinson-Wood as its new women's golf coach.

Hopkinson-Wood has been the women's golf coach at Centre since January 2019. Centre finished 10th at this month's NCAA Division III championships, one spot behind W&L.

Hopkinson-Wood was named the Southern Athletic Conference coach of the year three times.

She graduated from Wittenberg in 2018. She finished third at the 2018 NCAA Division III championships.

Matthew Ragovin was the W&L team's interim coach for the 2022-23 school year. He took over for Kelsie Carralero, who left last May to become the coach at Methodist.