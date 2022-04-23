In the region: Vander Plas transferring to UVa

Ohio University basketball standout Bennett Vander Plas announced Saturday that he will transfer to Virginia for his extra season of eligibility.

His father, Dean, played basketball with UVa coach Tony Bennett at Wisconsin-Green Bay, where Tony Bennett’s father was the coach. Bennett Vander Plas is named after the Bennett family.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds as a senior this year. He scored 17 points to help Ohio upset UVa in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 5 UVa 21, Syracuse 15: Jeff Conner scored four goals as the visiting Cavaliers (10-3, 5-1) beat the Orange (4-9, 1-4) on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

VMI 21, Hampton 5: Luke Mryncza scored four goals Saturday as the Keydets (4-9, 2-2) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-5) in Lexington to clinch a berth in the Southern Conference tournament.

VMI earned its first postseason tournament berth since 2008.

No. 20 W&L 27, Guilford 6: Taylor Witherell, Alex Brown and Michael Ott scored three goals apiece to lead the Generals (10-5, 8-0 ODAC) to a win Saturday in Lexington.

Roanoke 26, Randolph 1: Luke Kammerman and Wyatt Whitlow each scored four goals to lead the host Maroons (12-5, 9-2 ODAC) to a win Saturday.

SVU 31, Brevard 6: The Knights (11-4, 8-0 USA South) scored a school-record 31 goals in their win Saturday in Buena Vista.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, Louisville 0: Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch won in doubles and singles to help the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Cavaliers (21-5) beat the 23rd-ranked and fourth-seeded Cardinals (19-8) in the ACC semifinals Saturday in Rome, Georgia.

Radford 4, N.C. A&T 1: Demis Taramonlis and Andres Silva won in doubles and singles to help the second-seeded Highlanders (13-7) beat the sixth-seeded Aggies in the Big South semifinals Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, North Carolina 2: Emma Navarro won in doubles and singles to help the seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Cavaliers (20-4) upset the top-ranked and top-seeded Tar Heels (24-2) in the ACC semifinals Saturday in Rome, Georgia.

UVa, which beat N.C. State 4-2 in Friday’s quarterfinals, has reached the ACC final for the first time in seven years.

BASEBALL

No. 11 UVa 11, UNC 7, 10 inn.: Devin Ortiz hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Cavaliers (30-10, 12-8 ACC) a win over the Tar Heels (23-16, 8-12) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa, which beat North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night, clinched its first series win over the Tar Heels in six years.

Roanoke sweeps Va. Wesleyan: The Maroons (20-13, 9-8 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Marlins on Saturday at Calfee Park in Pulaski, winning the first game 11-5 and scoring six runs in the bottom of the eighth to win the second game 9-4.

Owen Lawn had three hits and three RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1.

No. 8 Va. Tech 2, Boston College 0: Griffin Green and Graham Firoved combined on a seven-hit shutout to help the Hokies (26-9, 10-7 ACC) beat the Eagles on Friday night in Brighton, Massachusetts.

SOFTBALL

No. 20 Roanoke sweeps Eastern Mennonite: The Maroons (26-10, 12-6 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Royals on Saturday in Harrisonburg, winning the first game 6-5 in eight innings and taking the second game 2-0.

Makayla Austin had an RBI single in the eighth to give Roanoke the Game 1 win.

Kate Houle belted a two-run homer in the Game 2 win. Shanan Hester pitched a two-hit shutout.

Roanoke will be the second seed in the ODAC tournament.

Ferrum sweeps Randolph: The host Panthers (21-13, 11-7 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the WildCats on Saturday, winning the first game 7-6 and the second game 10-5.

Breanna Weaver hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give Ferrum the Game 1 win. Ferrum will be the sixth seed in the ODAC tournament.

UVa 4, Pitt 3: Leah Boggs had two hits and scored twice to help the Cavaliers (25-21, 11-9 ACC) beat the Panthers on Saturday in Charlottesville.

Radford splits doubleheader: The visiting Highlanders (14-26, 7-14 Big South) split a doubleheader with Hampton on Saturday, winning the first game 4-3 in eight innings but losing the second game 4-0.

Cassi Barbato had an RBI single in the eighth to give Radford the Game 1 win.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 4 W&L 10, Denison 5: Hanna Bishop and Allie Schwab each scored twice to lead the Generals (13-2) to a win Saturday in Granville, Ohio.

Roanoke 26, Guilford 1

Lilly Blair scored six goals to lead the host Maroons (12-3, 5-1 ODAC) to a win Saturday.

SVU 18, Huntingdon 2: Chloe Mitchell scored five goals to lead the Knights (10-6, 9-1 USA South) to a win Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Radford 13, Presbyterian 10: Grace Gleason scored four goals to lead the Highlanders (3-13, 1-7 Big South) to a win Saturday in Clinton, South Carolina.

MEN’S GOLF

UVa, Tech fail to advance: UVa finished seventh and Virginia Tech 11th in the stroke-play portion of the ACC tournament Saturday in Panama City Beach, Florida. Neither advanced to Sunday’s match-play semifinals.