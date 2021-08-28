In the region: Virginia adds men's basketball recruit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Highlanders (2-0) squashed the Terriers (1-2) on Friday night, recording their most lopsided win over a Division I foe since beating South Carolina State 10-0 in 2007.

Brianna Oliver scored twice. Kat Parris, Lily McLane, Izzy Armstrong, Alexeis Kirnos and Maevyn Jones also scored.

Lauren Seedlock had three saves for Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Tech 3, Elon 1

BLACKSBURG — Cera Powell had 13 kills to lead the Hokies (3-0) to a 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 win over the Phoenix (1-2) at the Virginia Tech Invite on Saturday.

The Hokies won all three of their matches to win the two-day tournament. On Friday night, Tech beat Toledo 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.

Virginia wins twice

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Cavaliers beat Hofstra 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 at the Maryland Invite on Saturday to give Shannon Wells her first win as UVa's coach.

Grace Turner had 11 kills and five aces for UVa.

In UVa's second match of the day, the Cavaliers beat Central Connecticut State 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 27-20.