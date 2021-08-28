In the region: Virginia adds men's basketball recruit

For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.
Isaac Traudt, a 6-foot-10 power forward with a versatile offensive game, verbally committed to UVa on Saturday morning.
The Nebraska native announced the news on social media, picking Virginia over programs such as North Carolina, Kansas and Creighton.
Traudt joins guard Isaac McKneely and small forward Leon Bond as members of UVa’s 2022 recruiting class. 247 Sports considers all three players to be top-100 recruits, and each player is also considered a four-star prospect.
Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class included Kyle Guy, Jay Huff, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome. All four of those players were four-star recruits in 247 Sports’ top 100.
— Bennett Conlin, (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VMI 1, Winthrop 0, 2 OT
LEXINGTON — Riley Flanagan scored in the 108th minute Saturday to give the Keydets (1-3) a win over the Eagles (1-1).
Jillian Hall had six saves for VMI.
Radford 7, Wofford 0
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Highlanders (2-0) squashed the Terriers (1-2) on Friday night, recording their most lopsided win over a Division I foe since beating South Carolina State 10-0 in 2007.
Brianna Oliver scored twice. Kat Parris, Lily McLane, Izzy Armstrong, Alexeis Kirnos and Maevyn Jones also scored.
Lauren Seedlock had three saves for Radford.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech 3, Elon 1
BLACKSBURG — Cera Powell had 13 kills to lead the Hokies (3-0) to a 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 win over the Phoenix (1-2) at the Virginia Tech Invite on Saturday.
The Hokies won all three of their matches to win the two-day tournament. On Friday night, Tech beat Toledo 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Virginia wins twice
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Cavaliers beat Hofstra 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 at the Maryland Invite on Saturday to give Shannon Wells her first win as UVa's coach.
Grace Turner had 11 kills and five aces for UVa.
In UVa's second match of the day, the Cavaliers beat Central Connecticut State 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 27-20.
Wells had lost her debut as UVa's coach Friday night when Maryland beat the Cavaliers 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Radford splits two matches
BOONE, N.C. — Emma Young had 18 kills to lead the Highlanders (1-2) to a 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20 win over the Colonels (0-2) in the Appalachian State Invite on Saturday.
In Radford's first match of the day, Appalachian State beat the Highlanders 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 15-4.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 9, Concord 0
RADFORD — Dorion Dixon scored two goals to lead the Highlanders past Division II member Concord on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
The nine goals were the most Radford has scored in a regular-season game since tallying seven in a 2015 game against Roanoke.