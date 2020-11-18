 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: Virginia loses in ACC men's soccer semifinal
0 comments

In the region: Virginia loses in ACC men's soccer semifinal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

 Courtesy of UVa

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute to give second-ranked Clemson a 2-1 win over Virginia in the ACC semifinals on Wednesday night.

Axel Gunnarsson of UVa (3-4-1) scored in the 85th minute to tie the game at 1.

Clemson (7-2-1) was the third seed from the ACC South, while UVa was the fourth seed from the ACC North.

COLLEGES

ODAC sets start dates

The ODAC announced that its men's and women's basketball teams will start their seasons on Jan. 23. Each team will play a 12-game league schedule, with just four squads advancing to the ODAC men's and women's tournaments.

As for the other winter sports, the league plans to hold the ODAC swimming championships in March but will not hold the ODAC indoor track and field championships this year.

As for the fall sports that were postponed until the spring semester, the football season will begin Feb. 26, with each team playing at least five games; men's and women's soccer will begin Feb. 21, with each team playing eight games prior to four-team ODAC men's and women's tournaments; field hockey will begin March 5, with each team playing nine games prior to a four-team ODAC tournament; and volleyball will begin March 13, with each team playing 12 matches prior to a four-team ODAC tournament. The ODAC cross country championships will not be held.

BASKETBALL

General public can't

attend Radford games

Radford University announced that only family members of players and coaches will be allowed to attend men's and women's basketball games at the Dedmon Center this season.

Under Gov. Ralph Northam's new statewide guidelines, the total number of participants and fans at sports venues cannot exceed 250 people.

Tech women to host GW

Virginia Tech announced its full men's and women's basketball schedules Wednesday. 

Only one game was not previously reported. The Tech women's basketball team will host George Washington on Dec. 1; it will be the teams' first duel in eight years.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACU Wildcats an unlikely foe on Cavalier horizon
UVA

ACU Wildcats an unlikely foe on Cavalier horizon

There's no history between Abilene Christian University and UVa, and no personal connections with Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. Saturday's game is a case of both programs needing an opponent in a pandemic scrambled season.

What's one more blow for UVa QB?
UVA

What's one more blow for UVa QB?

One of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong's knees took a blow late in the win over UNC, but has responded well to therapy and he's expected to play Saturday against Louisville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert