In the region: Virginia loses in ACC men's soccer semifinal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute to give second-ranked Clemson a 2-1 win over Virginia in the ACC semifinals on Wednesday night.

Axel Gunnarsson of UVa (3-4-1) scored in the 85th minute to tie the game at 1.

Clemson (7-2-1) was the third seed from the ACC South, while UVa was the fourth seed from the ACC North.

COLLEGES

ODAC sets start dates

The ODAC announced that its men's and women's basketball teams will start their seasons on Jan. 23. Each team will play a 12-game league schedule, with just four squads advancing to the ODAC men's and women's tournaments.

As for the other winter sports, the league plans to hold the ODAC swimming championships in March but will not hold the ODAC indoor track and field championships this year.