In the region: Virginia men lose ACC semifinal on PKs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The second-seeded and third-ranked Syracuse men’s soccer team made all five of its penalty kicks to beat third-seeded and 11th-ranked Virginia in an ACC men’s soccer semifinal Wednesday.

Syracuse (13-3-3) advanced to its first ACC title game in seven years.

Andreas Ueland of UVa (10-5-3) scored in a header in the 38th minute to tie the game at 1. Leo Afonso scored in the 66th minute to give UVa a 2-1 lead, but Lorenzo Boselli scored in the 84th minute to tie the game at 2.

Neither team scored in the two 10-minute overtime periods.

After Syracuse scored on its first penalty kick, UVa’s Daniel Mangarov scored. After Syracuse scored, Ueland’s penalty kick was stopped by goalkeeper Russell Shealy. After Syracuse scored on its third penalty kick, UVa’s Philip Horton scored. After Syracuse scored on its fourth penalty kick, UVa’s Axel Ahlander scored to cut the lead to 4-3. But Syracuse’s Colin Biros then scored on the Orange’s fifth penalty kick to seal the win.

• Ueland was named the ACC defensive player of the year earlier Wednesday, becoming the first Cavalier to earn that honor.

Ueland and Afonso made the All-ACC first team. UVa’s Holden Brown made the third team.

Virginia Tech’s Misei Yoshizawa and UVa’s Reese Miller made the all-freshman team.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 3, Ohio Wesleyan 0

Tess Muneses, Peyton Tysinger and Alexis Parks scored to give the Generals (17-2) a first-round win over the Battling Bishops (16-3) in the NCAA Division III tournament Wednesday in Lexington.

It was Gina Wills’ 100th win as the Generals’ coach.

W&L play Williams in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salisbury.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Pins, Setlak recognized

Tiffany Pins, who has steered the Generals (14-1-5) to an NCAA tournament berth in her first year at the school, has been named the ODAC coach of the year.

Ferrum’s Allison Setlak (3.98 GPA, seven goals, three assists) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

The All-ODAC first team included W&L’s Lindsay White (seven goals, five assists), Grace Wielechowski (eight goals, eight assists) and Brenna Wehner (three goals, two assists) and Roanoke’s Eliza Ryan (one goal, seven assists).

The second team included W&L’s Ann Riley Huber, Louisa Bynum, Mady Laudisi and Sydney Smith and Roanoke’s Morgan O’Neill.

The third team included W&L’s Sarah Zimmerman and Roanoke’s MC Petrucelli and Cameron Shackford.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glenvar 3, Gretna 0

Hannah Hylton had 12 kills and seven digs to lead the host Highlanders (22-0) to a 25-5, 25-13, 25-7 win over Gretna (11-10) in a Region 2C semifinal Tuesday.

Audrey Conner had 36 assists, three aces and three digs for Glenvar. Sydney Loder had seven kills, seven digs, three aces and three blocks.

Appomattox County 3, Patrick County 0

Kaydence Gilbert had 13 kills, 12 digs and two blocks to lead the Raiders (22-0) to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-8 win over the Cougars (18-6) in a Region 2C semifinal Tuesday at Glenvar High School.

Samantha Harris had seven kills, six digs and three aces for Patrick County. Journey Moore had 14 digs. Kaylee Towler had 11 digs, four kills and two aces.

Chilhowie 3, PH-Glade Spring 0

Hannah Goodwin had 19 kills to help the host Warriors (15-10) beat Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 13-25, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 in the Region 1D final Tuesday at Emory & Henry.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Cross 5, Nansemond Suffolk 1

Kylie Schaefer, Anne Bradley Cullen, Kate Bishop, Cate Cook and Anna Ciccozzi won in singles to give the host Raiders a Virginia Independent Schools Division II state quarterfinal win Tuesday.

North Cross will host Norfolk Collegiate in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday.