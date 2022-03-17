In the region: Virginia relay wins NCAA title

ATLANTA — Virginia won the 200-yard medley relay Wednesday on the first night of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships.

The UVa foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass had a meet-record time of 1 minute, 32.16 seconds. It was the first time UVa ever won that event at the NCAAs.

The UVa quartet of Reilly Tiltmann, Alex Walsh, Ella Nelson and Emma Weyant took second in the 800 freestyle relay (6:53.47). The Virginia Tech quartet of Emma Atkinson, Reka Gyorgy, Sarah Shackelford and Rose Pouch was 16th.

WRESTLING

Hokies, Cavs advance at NCAAs

DETROIT — Six wrestlers from Virginia Tech and four from UVa won their first-round matches Thursday afternoon at the NCAA championships.

No. 24 seed Sam Latona of Tech upset No. 9 seed Devin Schroder of Purdue 5-1 at 125 pounds.

No. 4 seed Korbin Myers of Tech defeated No. 29 seed Jake Gliva of Minnesota 12-0 at 133, while No. 25 seed Brian Courtney of UVa upset No. 8 seed Rayvon Foley of Michigan State 4-2 at 133.

No. 11 seed Bryce Andonian of Tech edged No. 22 seed Max Brignola of Lehigh 9-7 at 149.

No. 14 seed Jake Keating of UVa defeated No. 19 seed Kendall Coleman of Purdue 6-2 at 157.

No. 19 seed Justin McCoy of UVa beat No. 14 seed Joshua Ogunsanya of Columbia 6-1 at 165.

No. 2 seed Mekhi Lewis of Tech defeated No. 31 seed Dennis Robin of West Virginia 15-7 at 174.

No. 15 seed Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Tech beat No. 18 seed Abe Assad of Iowa 6-3 at 184.

No. 17 seed Jay Aiello of UVa beat No. 16 seed Kordell Norfleet of Arizona 5-3 in overtime at 197.

No. 10 seed Nathan Traxler of Tech defeated No. 23 seed Quinn Miller of UVa 6-4 in OT at heavyweight.

TRACK AND FIELD

Baxter honored

Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter has been named the Southeast Region's women's indoor field athlete of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

She won the ACC and NCAA titles in the pole vault. She broke the ACC indoor record at the ACC championships and broke her record at the NCAAs.