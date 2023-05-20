WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carson Jones belted a grand slam Saturday to help the Virginia Tech baseball team knock off top-ranked Wake Forest 14-6.

The Hokies (30-21, 12-17 ACC) upset a top-ranked foe for the ninth time in the team's history and for the first time since 2017.

Christian Martin had three hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs for Tech. Chris Cannizzaro also had three hits and three RBIs.

The Demon Deacons (45-9, 22-7) were held to six hits.

Virginia Tech wound up as the No. 10 seed for the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday in Durham, N.C., with four days of pool play.

Tech will be in a pool with No. 3 seed Clemson (39-17, 20-10) and No. 6 seed Boston College (34-17, 16-14).

Top seed Wake, the Atlantic Division champ, will be in a pool with eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pitt (23-30, 10-18).

No. 2 seed UVa (44-11, 19-11), the Coastal Division champ, will be in a pool with No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14) and No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18).

No. 4 seed Miami (37-18, 18-12) will be in a pool with No. 5 seed Duke (35-19, 16-13) and No. 9 seed. N.C. State (34-18, 13-16).

The tournament schedule will be announced Sunday.

BASEBALL

No. 21 UVa 8, Georgia Tech 7

Virginia (44-11, 19-11 ACC) beat the Yellow Jackets (30-25, 12-18) on Saturday in Atlanta to clinch the Coastal Division title for the first time since 2011.

Jake Gelof hit two homers, moving him into a tie for the most in a season in UVa history with 22. He now has 84 RBIs, breaking his own UVa single-season mark.

On Friday night, UVa beat Louisville 10-6.

Presbyterian 13, Radford 7

Jack Gorman had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Blue Hose (21-34, 12-15 Big South) past the host Highlanders (10-45, 2-25) on Saturday.

VMI 8, UMBC 0

Anthony Jones threw a one-hitter to lead the Keydets (26-28) to a seven-inning win over the Retrievers (29-25) in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night in Baltimore.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Texas 1

Ryan Goetz and Alexander Kiefer each won in both doubles and singles to lead No. 5 overall seed Virginia (27-3) past top-seeded Texas (26-4) in an NCAA semifinal Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

Defending NCAA champ UVa will meet third-seeded Ohio State (34-2) for the title Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Christopher Newport 3, Roanoke 0

Jamie Martin and Kate Alger combined on a six-hitter to help the 10th-ranked Captains (29-10) beat the Maroons (29-14) in an NCAA Division III regional final Saturday in Newport News.

Defending NCAA champ CNU went 3-0 to win the four-team, double-elimination regional. Roanoke went 2-2.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Salisbury 12, W&L 9

Cross Ferrara scored four goals Saturday to lead the second-ranked Sea Gulls (21-1) to an NCAA Division III quarterfinal win over the ninth-ranked Generals (18-5) in Salisbury, Md.

Salisbury built a 9-3 lead with 9:37 left in the third quarter.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Gettysburg 11, W&L 8

Julia Daly scored six goals Saturday to lead the ninth-ranked Bullets (17-4) past the second-ranked Generals (19-2) in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in Lexington.

Gettysburg led 7-2 in the second quarter.

W&L cut the lead to 9-7 with 8:41 left in the fourth, but Katie Fullowan answered with a goal. Allie Schwab scored to cut the lead to 10-8 with 2:58 to go, but Daly answered with a goal with 1:48 left.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Rough start for UVa

Virginia was in 23rd place Friday after the first round of the NCAA national championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

UVa shot a 10-over 298 on Friday.