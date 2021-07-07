In the region: Virginia Tech's DiNunzio wins VSGA Women's Am

HAYMARKET — Top seed Becca DiNunzio of Virginia Tech won two more matches Wednesday to claim the championship flight of the 96th VSGA Women's Amateur at Evergreen Country Club.

DiNunzio beat Independence High School's Julie Shin 6 and 5 in the semifinals, then beat former Radford University standout Alexandra Austin 5 and 4 in the final.

After earning stroke-play medalist honors Monday, DiNunzio went 4-0 in match play become the first Hokie to win the title.

Austin beat High Point's Danielle Suh in 19 holes in the other semifinal.

Trophies were also awarded in four other flights. Blacksburg's Abby Hunter won the third flight.

GOLF

Tech signee makes U.S. Am

NEWPORT NEWS — Virginia Tech signee David Stanford of Vienna tied for medalist honors Tuesday in a qualifier for the U.S. Amateur at James River Country Club.

The top three finishers in the two-round, one-day tournament earned U.S. Amateur berths. Stanford tied Kieran Vincent of Liberty University for first place with a 9-under 131.