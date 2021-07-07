 Skip to main content
In the region: Virginia Tech's DiNunzio wins VSGA Women's Am
HAYMARKET — Top seed Becca DiNunzio of Virginia Tech won two more matches Wednesday to claim the championship flight of the 96th VSGA Women's Amateur at Evergreen Country Club.

DiNunzio beat Independence High School's Julie Shin 6 and 5 in the semifinals, then beat former Radford University standout Alexandra Austin 5 and 4 in the final.

After earning stroke-play medalist honors Monday, DiNunzio went 4-0 in match play become the first Hokie to win the title.

Austin beat High Point's Danielle Suh in 19 holes in the other semifinal.

Trophies were also awarded in four other flights. Blacksburg's Abby Hunter won the third flight.

GOLF

Tech signee makes U.S. Am

NEWPORT NEWS — Virginia Tech signee David Stanford of Vienna tied for medalist honors Tuesday in a qualifier for the U.S. Amateur at James River Country Club.

The top three finishers in the two-round, one-day tournament earned U.S. Amateur berths. Stanford tied Kieran Vincent of Liberty University for first place with a 9-under 131.

Abingdon High School graduate Connor Creasy of the University of Georgia shot a 132 to land the third berth.

The U.S. Amateur will be held next month in Pennsylvania.

SOCCER

Nyc, Mattson recognized

Washington and Lee goalie Michael Nyc (3.57 GPA) has been named a second-team Academic All-American for Division III men's soccer by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

On the women's side, Ferrum midfielder Alex Mattson (4.0 GPA) has been named a third-team Academic All-American.

BASEBALL

Greenway honored

Ferrum outfielder and North Cross graduate Josh Greenway (4.0 GPA) was named to the academic all-district team for Division III baseball by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

ETC.

UVa 11th in final Cup standings

Virginia finished 11th among all NCAA Division I schools in the final College Directors' Cup standings, which measure all-sports success in the 2020-21 school year.

Texas topped the standings with 1,252 points, ending Stanford's 23-year winning streak. Stanford was second this time.

UVa, which won NCAA team titles in women's swimming and men's lacrosse, finished in the top 25 for the 14th straight time.

Virginia Tech finished 32nd, its second-best finish in a full school year.

