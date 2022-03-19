In the region: Virginia Tech's Lewis loses in OT in NCAA final

DETROIT — Penn State’s Carter Starocci beat Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis 6-5 in overtime Saturday night to win the 174-pound title at the NCAA wrestling championships.

Starocci (23-0), the top seed, won the NCAA title at 174 for the second straight year. The second-seeded Lewis (24-2) was seeking his second NCAA title, having won the crown at 165 in 2019.

Down 3-2, Starocci scored a takedown with 1:20 left in the third period to grab a 4-3 lead. But Lewis scored a point on an escape with 49 seconds left in regulation.

Neither wrestler scored during the two-minute sudden-death overtime period, so the match went to two 30-second OT periods.

Starocci scored an escape point in the first 30-second period, but Lewis scored an escape point in the second 30-second period to tie the match at 5. The match was still tied at the end of that 30-second period, but Starocci earned another point and the win because he had 15 seconds of riding time.

Lewis won his semifinal match Friday night, becoming the first Hokie to ever advance to a final more than once in his career.

Lewis was tied in his semifinal with third-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan at 1-1 in the third period. Massa was deep in a single-leg shot when Lewis rolled through and pinned him at the 6:19 mark. Lewis, who had to medically withdraw from last year’s NCAAs before the quarterfinals, was in tears after his victory.

Ridge Lovett of Nebraska, seeded 10th at 149 pounds, beat No. 11 seed Bryce Andonian of Tech 5-4 in another semifinal Friday night.

Andonian dropped into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and beat No. 6 Jonathan Millner of Appalachian State 9-4 on Saturday to advance to the third-place match. Andonian beat No. 3 seed Austin Gomez of Wisconsin 10-6 on Saturday to claim third place.

Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, seeded fourth at 133, had dropped into the consolation bracket after losing in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals. Myers beat No. 28 seed Matt Ramos of Purdue 12-2 on Friday night to clinch All-American honors (joining Lewis and Andonian). He then beat No. 11 seed Devan Turner of Oregon State 6-2 on Friday night.

No. 3 seed Michael McGee of Arizona State beat Myers 10-3 on Saturday, so McGee advanced to the third-place match and Myers was relegated to the fifth-place match. No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois pinned Myers in 6:59 on Saturday, so Byrd finished fifth and Myers finished sixth.

Penn State won the team crown.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

UVa wins more NCAA titles

ATLANTA — Virginia won three more titles Friday on the third night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Alex Walsh won the 400-yard individual medley for her second individual title in as many nights, breaking school and pool records with a time of 3 minutes, 57.25 seconds. Teammate Ella Nelson was third (4:02.25), with UVa’s Emma Weyant fourth (4:03.17) and Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy 10th.

UVa’s Kate Douglass won the 100 butterfly for her second individual crown in as many nights, breaking the American record with a time of 49.04 seconds. Teammate Jessica Nava was 14th, with UVa’s Lexi Cuomo 15th.

The foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass won the 400 medley relay, tying their own NCAA and American records with a time of 3:22.24.

Wenger took second in the 100 breaststroke (56.97), while Gretchen Walsh was second in the 100 backstroke (49.00).

UVa’s Reilly Tiltmann was fifth in the 100 backstroke (50.67). Tiltmann was ninth in the 200 freestyle, with Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson 11th.

Virginia’s Anna Keating was 13th in the 100 breaststroke.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Va. Tech 8, North Carolina 5

BLACKSBURG — Cameron Fagan had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (20-3, 8-0 ACC) past the Tar Heels (16-12, 2-3) on Saturday.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) got the win, with Keely Rochard pitching the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Tech beat UNC 10-0 in five innings Friday. Rochard threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one. Kelsey Brown belted a grand slam.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 Maryland 23, No. 2 UVa 12

WASHINGTON — Keegan Khan had four goals to lead the Terrapins (7-0) past the defending NCAA champion Cavaliers (6-1) on Saturday at Audi Field in a rematch of last year’s NCAA final.

The 23 goals were the most Maryland has scored in the series since 1976.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 4 W&L 16, Christopher Newport 6

LEXINGON — Julia Thomson and Hanna Bishop had three goals apiece to lead the Generals (5-2) past the Captains (3-4) on Saturday.