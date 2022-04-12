In the region: Virginia wins Lewis Chitengwa Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia men's golf team won its inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament, which concluded Tuesday at UVa's Birdwood Golf Course.

UVa had a 16-under 837 in the two-day, 54-hole tournament, including a 4-under 280 in Tuesday's final round. No. 20 Tennessee was second with an 838. Virginia Tech was seventh out of 14 teams with an 851.

The tournament was named for Chitengwa, who earned All-America honors at UVa in 1995 and 1996. He died of meningitis at the age of 26 in 2001, when he was a rookie on the Canadian Tour.

Tennessee's Spencer Cross won the individual title at the tournament with a 12-under 201. Tennessee coach Brennan Webb was Chitengwa's Canadian Tour roommate in 2001.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hokies, Cav honored

for academics

Virginia Tech players Elizabeth Kitley, Aisha Sheppard, Georgia Amoore, Cayla King and Kayana Traylor were named Tuesday to the ACC's all-academic team.

UVa's Amandine Toi also earned the honor.

Forty-three players made the team. Players needed to have at least a 3.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester and at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Basketball accomplishments were also a factor.

William and Mary hires coach

William and Mary announced Monday it has hired Wake Forest assistant Erin Dickerson Davis as its new head coach.

The former Northwestern player has also been an assistant at Georgetown and Towson, among other schools.

She succeeds Ed Swanson, whose contract was not renewed last month. He led the Tribe for nine years.