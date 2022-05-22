In the region: Virginia wins NCAA men's tennis title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Inaki Montes and Gianni Ross won in doubles and singles as Virginia beat Kentucky 4-0 to claim the NCAA men's tennis championship Sunday.

No. 7 overall seed UVa (28-5) won the title for the fifth time and for the first time since 2017.

It was the 31st NCAA team title in UVa athletics history.

No. 8 overall seed Kentucky finished 26-9.

The No. 3 doubles team of Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Montes and Ryan Goetz won 6-3 to give UVa the doubles point and a 1-0 lead.

Bar Botzer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to extend the lead to 2-0. Montes won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for a 3-0 lead. Ross won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to clinch the crown.

Ross was named the most outstanding player of the championship.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Gettysburg 8, W&L 4

Jordan Basso scored three goals to lead the fifth-ranked Bullets (19-3) to an NCAA Division III quarterfinal win over the fourth-ranked Generals (19-3) on Sunday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Jenny Lisovicz of W&L scored with 9:42 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 3. But the Bullets scored three straight goals to build a 6-3 lead with 7:56 left in the third.

Hanna Bishop of W&L scored to cut the lead to 6-4 with 7:03 left in the third, but the Generals never scored again.

Gettysburg earned a berth in the final four, which will be held at Roanoke College next weekend.

SOFTBALL

Clemson 8, Louisiana 0, 5 inn.

Millie Thompson (Liberty High) pitched a one-hitter Sunday as No. 10 overall seed Clemson (42-15) beat Louisiana in an NCAA regional final to advance to the super regionals.

A second game of the finals was not necessary.

Georgia 7, Liberty 2

Sydney Kuma belted a two-run homer to help the 19th-ranked Bulldogs (42-17) beat the Flames (44-18) in the losers' bracket final of an NCAA regional in Durham, North Carolina. The game did not begin until 11:14 p.m. Saturday and did not end until 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

CNU 5, Va. Wesleyan 2, 9 inn.

The top-ranked Captains (42-1) beat the ninth-ranked Marlins (36-13) in Game 2 of their super regional series Saturday in Newport News to earn a berth in the eight-team Division III World Series.

Katie Currin (Blacksburg) of Christopher Newport had an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning Saturday to tie the game at 1.

Caroline Helmer had an RBI single in the top of the ninth to give the Captains a 2-1 lead. Meredith Brickner belted a three-run, pinch-hit homer to extend the lead to 5-1.

Madison Hudson hit a solo homer for the Marlins in the bottom of the ninth.

CNU, which beat the Marlins 3-2 on Friday, swept the series. Currin not only homered Friday but also singled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Division III World Series will begin Thursday at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Mahar at 10-over at NCAAs

Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar shot a 6-over 78 in the third round Sunday for a three-day total of 10-over 226 at the NCAA national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The third round was not over at press time, but Mahar was not on track to make the cut for Monday's final round of stroke play. Mahar had advanced to the national championships as an individual.

UVa has a three-day total of 37-over 901 and was on track to make the cut. Following the third round, the top 15 teams and the top nine golfers not on those 15 teams advance to Monday's final round of stroke play. The final round will determine the individual champ, as well as the eight teams that will advance to match play.