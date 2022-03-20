In the region: Virginia wins NCAA women's swimming crown

ATLANTA — Virginia won the NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championship Saturday night for the second straight year.

UVa totaled 551.5 points in the four-day meet; Texas was second with 406 points. The Cavaliers won seven individual events and four relays in the meet, breaking five American records.

Virginia Tech was 23rd.

UVa's Kate Douglass won her third individual title in as many nights Saturday, winning the 200 breaststroke and breaking the American record with a time of 2 minutes, 2.19 seconds. She broke the American record in all three of her wins.

Virginia's Alex Walsh also won her third individual title in as many nights Saturday, winning the 200 butterfly with a school-record time of 1:50.79. Teammate Abby Harter was 11th.

UVa's Gretchen Walsh won the 100 freestyle Saturday, breaking school and pool records with a time of 49.05 seconds.

The quartet of Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann and Gretchen Walsh won the 400 freestyle relay Saturday, breaking American and NCAA records with a time of 3:06.91. The Virginia Tech foursome of Sarah Shackelford, Anna Landon, Reka Gyorgy and Emma Atkinson was 14th with a school-record time of 3:13.16.

Atkinson was sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:49.86), earning All-America honors.

UVa's Ella Nelson was fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:05.51), with teammate Anna Keating eighth (2:07.1) and UVa's Alexis Wenger 11th.

Virginia's Maddie Donohoe was sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (1:49.63).

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

W&L relay 14th

The Washington and Lee foursome of Brynn Martinson, Turner Bobbitt, Claudia Barnett and Sophia Rollo took 16th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.86) Saturday on the final day of the NCAA Division III championships in Indianapolis.

WRESTLING

Hokies finish 8th

Virginia Tech finished eighth in the team standings at the NCAA championships, which concluded Saturday, in Detroit.

It was Tech's seventh top-10 finish at the NCAAs.

Tech had 52.5 points. Penn State won the title with 131.5 points. Michigan was second with 95 points.

North Carolina State was 10th. UVa tied for 30th.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Virginia Tech 9, North Carolina 1

Alexa Milius had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Hokies (21-3, 9-0 ACC) past the Tar Heels (16-13, 2-4) on Sunday in a five-inning game in Blacksburg.

UVa 8, N.C. State 1

Reigning ACC player of the week Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (18-11, 5-1 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (19-10, 2-7) on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

Radford 3, Winthrop 2

Hannah Poole had an RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Highlanders (9-12, 3-3 Big South) a win over the Eagles (10-17, 4-2) on Sunday in Rock Hill, S.C.

Ferrum splits doubleheader

Ferrum (10-4) split a home doubleheader with William Peace (13-6) on Sunday, winning the opener 8-7 in eight innings and losing the second game 4-3.

Laney Jo Patterson hit an RBI double in the eighth to give Ferrum the Game 1 win.

BASEBALL

No. 19 UVa 16, Boston College 8

Alex Tappen had four hits and six RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (19-1, 5-1 ACC) past the Eagles (7-11, 1-5) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech 7, Pitt 1

Conor Hartigan and Nick Biddison homered to lead the Hokies (12-6, 2-4 ACC) past the Panthers (10-10, 1-5) on Sunday in Blacksburg.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Radford 8, Akron 6

AKRON, Ohio — Olivia Hunter had 18 saves to lead the Highlanders (1-6) past the Zips (2-8) on Sunday.

It was Samantha Hurley's first win as Radford's coach.