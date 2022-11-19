In the region: W&L men fall in Sweet 16

GAMBIER, Ohio — Gerardo Martinez, Sam Carson and Isaac Cortez scored to give the third-ranked Keynon men's soccer team a 3-1 win over 22nd-ranked Washington and Lee in the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.

Martinez scored in the 47th minute to give the Owls (19-1-1) a 1-0 lead. Carson scored in the 51st minute to extend the lead.

Weyimi Agbeyegbe of W&L (16-3-4) scored in the 57th minute.

Cortez scored in the 77th minute to extend the lead.

CROSS COUNTRY

UVa women ninth in NCAAs

UVa finished ninth at the NCAA Division I women's cross country championships Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

North Carolina State won the women's team crown, with N.C. State's Katelyn Tuohy winning the individual title with a time of 19:27.7 on the 6K course.

Mia Barnett was UVa's top finisher, winding up 44th (20:15.3).

UVa finished 22nd in the men's team standings. Northern Arizona won the team title. Stanford's Charles Hicks was the individual champ with a time of 28:43.6 on the 10K course.

Derek Johnson was UVa's top finisher, winding up 105th. Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was 137th.

W&L's Scharf 52nd at NCAAs

Charles Scharf of W&L finished 52nd at the NCAA Division III championships Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

He had a time of 25:44.6 on the 8K course.

Southern Virginia's Dylan May was 99th (26:05.5).

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd was 135th and teammate Kristen Clodgo was 179th.