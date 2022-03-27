In the region: Weaver helps Virginia softball win again

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Cave Spring High School graduate Abby Weaver hit an RBI double to help the Virginia softball team fend off Boston College 6-5 on Sunday.

Katie Goldberg belted a solo homer for the Cavaliers (21-12, 8-1 ACC), while Tori Gilbert smacked a solo shot.

This is the first time UVa has ever won eight of its first nine ACC games.

UVa swept the three-game series with the Eagles (14-14, 2-7). This is the first time UVa has ever swept back-to-back, three-game ACC series.

SOFTBALL

Ferrum sweeps doubleheader

The Panthers (14-6, 4-0 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Shenandoah (5-11, 2-2) on Sunday in Ferrum, winning the first game 4-0 and the second game 4-3.

Lyndsey Sears pitched a one-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out four and walking one.

Carly Nelson (Bassett) and Myia Smith (Staunton River) tripled for Ferrum in Game 2.

BASEBALL

Wake Forest 8, No. 10 UVa 1

Brendan Tinsman and Adam Cecere homered to help the Demon Deacons (18-6, 4-5 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (22-7, 7-2) on Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wake snapped UVa's eight-game winning streak.

MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

UVa 10th, Tech 11th at NCAAs

Virginia finished 10th and Virginia Tech 11th in the team standings at the NCAA championships, which concluded Saturday night in Atlanta.

California won the team crown with 487.5 points. Texas was second with 436.5 points. Florida was third, with North Carolina State fourth.

UVa had 154.5 points at the four-day meet. This is the third straight year UVa has finished in the top 10 in the men's meet — the first time that UVa has done that since the 2009 through 2011 NCAA meets.

Virginia Tech tied for its highest finish ever at the NCAA championships. The Hokies had 143 points.

The UVa foursome of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Jack Aikins and Connor Boyle took fourth in the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 2:46.80. Virginia Tech was 10th.