Jay Huff more of a factor as UVa heads to Clemson

Jay Huff was in his fourth year in the Virginia men's basketball program before he made his first start for the Cavaliers.

That included the 2016-17 season, when he was redshirted, but it was a long time before he was a factor for the Cavaliers.

He'll always have the distinction of playing in the 2019 NCAA championship game, even though it was for only three minutes.

His role definitely increased over the 2019-20 season and he enjoyed a career game on Feb. 29 when he scored 15 points and blocked 10 shots in a 52-50 victory over Duke, the school where he had gone to basketball camp as a kid.

It seemed that Huff had reached his peak, only to see the season ended by the onset of COVID-19.

Who knows where the 2020-21 season goes from here, but Huff has been a factor for 18th-ranked UVa (8-2, 4-0). The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak going into a 6 p.m. Saturday meeting with 12th-ranked host Clemson (9-1, 3-1).

In its most recent outing, Virginia led by as many as 24 points Wednesday night in an 80-68 victory over Notre Dame. Huff got into foul trouble and played fewer than 24 minutes but finished with 18 points, the high for the five UVa players who scored in double figures.