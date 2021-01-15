Jay Huff more of a factor as UVa heads to Clemson

Jay Huff was in his fourth year in the Virginia men's basketball program before he made his first start for the Cavaliers.
That included the 2016-17 season, when he was redshirted, but it was a long time before he was a factor for the Cavaliers.
He'll always have the distinction of playing in the 2019 NCAA championship game, even though it was for only three minutes.
His role definitely increased over the 2019-20 season and he enjoyed a career game on Feb. 29 when he scored 15 points and blocked 10 shots in a 52-50 victory over Duke, the school where he had gone to basketball camp as a kid.
It seemed that Huff had reached his peak, only to see the season ended by the onset of COVID-19.
Who knows where the 2020-21 season goes from here, but Huff has been a factor for 18th-ranked UVa (8-2, 4-0). The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak going into a 6 p.m. Saturday meeting with 12th-ranked host Clemson (9-1, 3-1).
In its most recent outing, Virginia led by as many as 24 points Wednesday night in an 80-68 victory over Notre Dame. Huff got into foul trouble and played fewer than 24 minutes but finished with 18 points, the high for the five UVa players who scored in double figures.
Huff, who is listed at 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds, connected on four of eight 3-point attempts Wednesday and is 11 of 25 behind the arc for the season.
"The center shooting 3s is something maybe you want to give up," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said in his midweek radio show.
Huff is 46 of 116 on 3-pointers for his college career and has a higher career 3-point percentage (39.7%) than ex-UVa star Curtis Staples, who holds the school record for made 3-pointers (413) in a career.
"I wouldn't say it's something I've developed," Huff said after Wednesday's game. "It's something that I've had for a long time. Actually, my freshman year in high school, I was almost solely a 3-point shooter.
"It just depends on the game. There are games where I don't get any open 3s and I don't take any 3s. It's not that I couldn't shoot before I came here."
Virginia ranks 79th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 36.1, up from 30.3% at the end of a 30-game 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers are 115th in 3-point field goals per game (7.9).
Rice transfer Trey Murphy III has a team-leading 23 3-point field goals at this point, followed by Sam Hauser and Huff, with 17 and 11 respectively.
"It's like [Nate] Laszewski," said Bennett, referring to the Notre Dame post player who made four 3-pointers and scored 28 points in a Dec. 30 game that the Cavaliers won 66-57 in South Bend, Indiana.
If a post player is capable of making 3-pointers, it means that the opposing big man has to leave his position, creating a path to the basket.
"You know that Sam [Hauser] can stretch it and certainly Jay can," Bennett said. "I think it sets up the rest of his game. We say to have balance in your game, and I think that's what he's [Huff] learning to do."
Hauser was only 1 for 4 from beyond the arc against the Irish on Wednesday.
"The three ball wasn't falling," said Hauser, who finished with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds. "That's when I had to take advantage of the rest of my game. I'm not just a shooter. I can do a lot of things."