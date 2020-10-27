Linebacker Nick Jackson a breakout performer for Cavs

Covington was a defensive back on the 1990 Cavaliers’ team that was ranked No. 1 in the country and currently serves as an analyst on radio broadcasts of UVa games.

Covington was a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a period in 1991 when Doug Jackson was working in that area.

“I was there when Nick was born and held him in my arms when he was a baby,” Covington said, “so, I’ve known him pretty much all of his life and followed his career.

“When it came time to pick a college, I remember him coming up to a game and, at that point, Virginia hadn’t offered him. He may have had one scholarship offer.

“He was standing on the sideline and I said, ‘Look, you control what happens on Friday night [at high-school games]. That’s it. You can’t worry about all the other stuff. His dad said a light switch went off when I told him that.

“He was like a man possessed on Friday night and scholarship offers just came from everywhere.”

The campus visit to Charlottesville was not a first for Jackson, whose father had been bringing him to UVa games, off and on, for years.