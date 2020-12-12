 Skip to main content
Live updates: Virginia Tech leads UVa 13-7 in 2nd quarter
Live updates: Virginia Tech leads UVa 13-7 in 2nd quarter

BLACKSBURG — Sources can indeed confirm there's a football game going on at Lane Stadium tonight with the annual Commonwealth Cup clash between rivals UVa and Virginia Tech beginning at 8 p.m.

The Cavaliers (5-4) come into the game on a roll, winners of four straight and now bowl eligible after a 43-32 win over Boston College in Charlottesville last weekend. Last season, Virginia ended Virginia Tech's 15-game win streak in the series with a 39-30 defeat of the Hokies at Scott Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Hokies (4-6), they're heading in the polar opposite direction heading into Saturday night's game, losers of four in a row and are coming off a 45-10 loss to No. 3 Clemson at Lane Stadium last weekend. Tech will look to bring the Commonwealth Cup trophy back to Lane Stadium after losing it for the first time since iPods were popular.

Keep this page refreshed for continued live updates throughout the game. Buckle up!

Second quarter:

First quarter: UVa 7, Virginia Tech 3

Pregame:

