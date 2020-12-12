Live updates: Virginia Tech leads UVa 27-7 in 3rd quarter

BLACKSBURG — Sources can indeed confirm there's a football game going on at Lane Stadium tonight with the annual Commonwealth Cup clash between rivals UVa and Virginia Tech beginning at 8 p.m.
The Cavaliers (5-4) come into the game on a roll, winners of four straight and now bowl eligible after a 43-32 win over Boston College in Charlottesville last weekend. Last season, Virginia ended Virginia Tech's 15-game win streak in the series with a 39-30 defeat of the Hokies at Scott Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Hokies (4-6), they're heading in the polar opposite direction heading into Saturday night's game, losers of four in a row and are coming off a 45-10 loss to No. 3 Clemson at Lane Stadium last weekend. Tech will look to bring the Commonwealth Cup trophy back to Lane Stadium after losing it for the first time since iPods were popular.
Keep this page refreshed for continued live updates throughout the game.
Third quarter:
And now James Mitchell makes an impressive one-handed grab down the sideline, gain of 23-yards, Tech's offense continuing to roll— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Jalen Holston just stiffed arm UVA linebacker Matt Gahm to the ground, gets a first down, nice run there for Holston— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Third and 1 from Tech's own 30-yard line, Herbert with two straight carries to open the drive, Burmeister converts on a keep off the left side— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia's offense has been out of sync with the exception of that opening drive, Brennan Armstrong just threw a ball directly to Divine Deablo, and Tech is starting to get pressure— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Nice execution on a fake punt for Virginia that gives it a first down, screen to linebacker Nick Jackson for the conversion— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
More like Amare Bar-yes— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 27, UVa 7
#Hokies averaged 13.2 yards per play in the second quarter.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Halftime, VT leads it 27-7
Virginia Tech on the board again, Braxton Burmeister hits Tayvion Robinson along the sideline, UVA corner De'Vante Cross tried to push Robinson out of bounds, but whiffed, Robinson goes 60-yds for score, terrible effort on that play & Tech goes up 27-7 w/31 seconds left in half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has 2:24 to work with leading 20-7, UVA gets ball to start the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Divine Deablo with another big play, knocks a pass loose that would have converted third down, it didn't look like that felt good for Keytaon Thompson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA QB Brennan Armstrong scrambling all over and holding the ball very loosely, playing with fire— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Herbert 76 TD run and Hokies go up 20-7 with 4:26 left in half vs. UVa. It’s 245-101 in total yardage.— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
#Hokies Herbert bolts -- and I mean BOLTS -- for a 76-yard touchdown. Tech goes up 20-7.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Another line drive kind of punt, but James Mitchell fields this one and falls down for a short gain, nice bounce back for Mitchell— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA has third and six from its own 39-yard line, pass incomplete, and that sets up a punt, James Mitchell still in as punt returner— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo covered a lot of ground to make that stop for no gain, got the sideline pumped— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech now up 13-7 after 47-yard field goal from Brian Johnson, there is 6:34 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Tech jet sweep to Changa Hodge on second down goes nowhere, not sure that's the play call on second and long— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister rolls out on third and 1 and hits a wide open James Mitchell for 41-yard gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA misses on 39-yard field goal attempt, brutal missed opportunity there with possession starting at Tech's 24-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia throws incompletion on third and 7, another quick three and out after turnover, UVA going to attempt a 39-yard field goal— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech is cursed on punt returns, James Mitchell can't field a low punt, and this is knocked off the ball as he tried to recover it, should have just fallen on it, third fumble lost on punt returns for Tech this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech gets a third down stop and Virginia sends the punt team on the field, only UVA's second possession, first punt by either team— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Another nice pass breakup by Chamarri Conner, dove right in front of the receiver, second of the night for him— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
That was Virginia Tech's longest scoring drive this season in terms of number of plays, pervious long was a 16-play, 76-yard drive against Duke— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Nice 17-play, 75-yard TD drive for #Hokies to take 10-7 lead. Punters have had the night off so far. pic.twitter.com/XH33K3xisH— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
UVA's first drive went 14 plays, Tech just ran 17th play on that drive which was a 6-yard rushing touchdown for Tre Turner— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia called for face mask penalty, half the distance to the goal, and Tech has fresh set of downs at UVA's 11-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has now converted fourth third down attempts on the drive, this one came on 1-yard run from Jalen Holston— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
First quarter: UVa 7, Virginia Tech 3
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister was 6 of 10 for 41 yards in the first quarter, completed passes to four different targets, also had 10 rushing yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
First quarter ends with VT at UVa 25. ‘Hoos lead 7-3.— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
Nice vision there with Braxton Burmeister rolling out and finding Changa Hodge on the sideline for first down, that was a 3rd and 10, third conversion on this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has third and five from its own 49-yard line, UVA blitzes, but Turner gets the ball off to Tayvion Robinson right at first down marker, gets a good spot for the first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister extends a third down play by bouncing out of the pocket, and connects with Tre Turner for first down, nice play avoiding the blitz by Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert just got trucked by UVA linebacker Nick Jackson, heck of a tackle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Bryan Hudson in at right guard this drive, Austin Cannon started the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
It might not be a bad idea for Virginia Tech to revisit the offensive game plan they had last week, hold the ball, and limit UVA's opportunities, defensive will make adjustments, but just hasn't been consistent enough— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA QB Brennan Armstong his Keytaon Thompson for an 11-yard touchdown to take 7-3 lead with 5:33 to go in the first quarter, that was a 14-play drive that took more than 5:30 off the clock— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
#UVa convert 3 third downs on methodical, 14-play touchdown drive, take 7-3 lead over #Hokies— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech can't get off the field on third and 10, Armstrong hits Billy Kemp for 13-yard completion and the first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA takes a shot down the field in the end zone, ball is overthrown, but Dorian Strong was right there in coverage— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA faces third and eight from Tech's 45-yard line, nice stop on second down for loss of one, but easy pass down the middle to TE for first down keeps drive alive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech going with Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollfield as starting linebackers, Chamarri Conner gets nice pass breakup on second down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech takes 3-0 lead with 11:12 left in first quarter vs. UVa. Herbert 39-yard run got the Hokies started.— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson with 47-yard field goal, Tech leads 3-0 with 11:12 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech LT Christian Darrisaw with a rare holding call that wiped out a first down inside the 20-yard line, now Tech facing a 3rd and 11 from UVA's 29-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield was ready to rumble there when Virginia defender wouldn't let go of Khalil Herbert's out of bounds after 39-yard rush— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister's first throw is a completion to Tre Turner for gain of 7-yards, Turner needs to have a big game today against worst pass defense in the country— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister starting at QB— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
#Hokies are 32-9 under Fuente when scoring first; 4-17 when they don't. #UVa defers, Tech gets ball— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Khalil Herbert back returning the opening kickoff— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia calls tails and wins the toss, and will defer to the second half, not sure I've seen anybody win the toss this season and take the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies will close a 3-point favorite over #UVa. Over-under set at 64.5— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
List of participants for Senior Day right here https://t.co/9M1bsWCiZQ— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman working with first-team defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Hendon Hooker working with No. 2 offense, Doug Nester working at RT with second team offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister with the ones, Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Austin Cannon at right guard, Tre Turner, Changa Hodge and Tayvion Robinson at WRs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
December 13, 2020
If Braxton Burmeister does start, will Virginia Tech go with a rotation? Or will it be sink or swim with Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Tech usually goes with QB taking snaps from first-team center in pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister taking snaps from Brock Hoffman— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is in uniform going through warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVa announcement prior to kickoff at VT. pic.twitter.com/evlT6WO8Zu— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 16 players are unavailable to play in Commonwealth Cup against Virginia https://t.co/60kj3iUyUl— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QBs Braxton Burmeister and Hendon Hooker both in uniform, Tre Turner just came out of the tunnel in uniform as well, he was dressed out last week, but didn't play— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech list of unavailable includes 16 players, guys on defense DE Emmanuel Belmar, DB Nadir Thompson, DB Jermaine Waller, DE Eli Adams and LB Dean Ferguson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech list of unavailable includes 16 players, guys on offense include WR Evan Fairs, RB Keshawn King, OL Silas Dzansi, OL TJ Jackson, WR Kaleb Smith— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech specialists are dressed and Tre Turner isn't with the group, will see if he comes out in a little bit, he did go through early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner going through early pregame warmups and running routes— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw just walked out the tunnel for early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech QBs Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister both going through early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
