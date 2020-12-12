Live updates: Virginia Tech leads UVa 27-7 in 3rd quarter

BLACKSBURG — Sources can indeed confirm there's a football game going on at Lane Stadium tonight with the annual Commonwealth Cup clash between rivals UVa and Virginia Tech beginning at 8 p.m.

The Cavaliers (5-4) come into the game on a roll, winners of four straight and now bowl eligible after a 43-32 win over Boston College in Charlottesville last weekend. Last season, Virginia ended Virginia Tech's 15-game win streak in the series with a 39-30 defeat of the Hokies at Scott Stadium.