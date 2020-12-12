Live updates: Virginia Tech leads UVa 3-0 in 1st quarter

BLACKSBURG — Sources can indeed confirm there's a football game going on at Lane Stadium tonight with the annual Commonwealth Cup clash between rivals UVa and Virginia Tech beginning at 8 p.m.
The Cavaliers (5-4) come into the game on a roll, winners of four straight and now bowl eligible after a 43-32 win over Boston College in Charlottesville last weekend. Last season, Virginia ended Virginia Tech's 15-game win streak in the series with a 39-30 defeat of the Hokies at Scott Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Hokies (4-6), they're heading in the polar opposite direction heading into Saturday night's game, losers of four in a row and are coming off a 45-10 loss to No. 3 Clemson at Lane Stadium last weekend. Tech will look to bring the Commonwealth Cup trophy back to Lane Stadium after losing it for the first time since iPods were popular.
Keep this page refreshed for continued live updates throughout the game. Buckle up!
First quarter:
Virginia Tech can't get off the field on third and 10, Armstrong hits Billy Kemp for 13-yard completion and the first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA takes a shot down the field in the end zone, ball is overthrown, but Dorian Strong was right there in coverage— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVA faces third and eight from Tech's 45-yard line, nice stop on second down for loss of one, but easy pass down the middle to TE for first down keeps drive alive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech going with Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollfield as starting linebackers, Chamarri Conner gets nice pass breakup on second down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech takes 3-0 lead with 11:12 left in first quarter vs. UVa. Herbert 39-yard run got the Hokies started.— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson with 47-yard field goal, Tech leads 3-0 with 11:12 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech LT Christian Darrisaw with a rare holding call that wiped out a first down inside the 20-yard line, now Tech facing a 3rd and 11 from UVA's 29-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield was ready to rumble there when Virginia defender wouldn't let go of Khalil Herbert's out of bounds after 39-yard rush— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister's first throw is a completion to Tre Turner for gain of 7-yards, Turner needs to have a big game today against worst pass defense in the country— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister starting at QB— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
#Hokies are 32-9 under Fuente when scoring first; 4-17 when they don't. #UVa defers, Tech gets ball— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Khalil Herbert back returning the opening kickoff— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia calls tails and wins the toss, and will defer to the second half, not sure I've seen anybody win the toss this season and take the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Support Local Journalism
Pregame:
#Hokies will close a 3-point favorite over #UVa. Over-under set at 64.5— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 13, 2020
List of participants for Senior Day right here https://t.co/9M1bsWCiZQ— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman working with first-team defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Hendon Hooker working with No. 2 offense, Doug Nester working at RT with second team offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister with the ones, Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Austin Cannon at right guard, Tre Turner, Changa Hodge and Tayvion Robinson at WRs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
December 13, 2020
If Braxton Burmeister does start, will Virginia Tech go with a rotation? Or will it be sink or swim with Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Tech usually goes with QB taking snaps from first-team center in pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister taking snaps from Brock Hoffman— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is in uniform going through warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
UVa announcement prior to kickoff at VT. pic.twitter.com/evlT6WO8Zu— Douglas Doughty (@DoughtySports) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 16 players are unavailable to play in Commonwealth Cup against Virginia https://t.co/60kj3iUyUl— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech QBs Braxton Burmeister and Hendon Hooker both in uniform, Tre Turner just came out of the tunnel in uniform as well, he was dressed out last week, but didn't play— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech list of unavailable includes 16 players, guys on defense DE Emmanuel Belmar, DB Nadir Thompson, DB Jermaine Waller, DE Eli Adams and LB Dean Ferguson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech list of unavailable includes 16 players, guys on offense include WR Evan Fairs, RB Keshawn King, OL Silas Dzansi, OL TJ Jackson, WR Kaleb Smith— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 13, 2020
Virginia Tech specialists are dressed and Tre Turner isn't with the group, will see if he comes out in a little bit, he did go through early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner going through early pregame warmups and running routes— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw just walked out the tunnel for early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Virginia Tech QBs Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister both going through early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 12, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!