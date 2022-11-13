Local college basketball roundup: UVa women crush Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kaydan Lawson scored 15 points to lead the Virginia women's basketball team to a 72-52 win over Wake Forest on Sunday.

UVa (3-0, 1-0 ACC) has won its first three games of the season for the first time in six years.

It was UVa's most lopsided ACC win in three years.

Camryn Taylor had 13 points for UVa, while Sam Brunelle added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Wake (2-1, 0-1) shot just 30.9% from the field, made only 10 of its 21 free throws and turned the ball over 22 times.

COLLLEGE WOMEN

Cincinnati 62, Radford 53

Caitlyn Wilson had 15 points to lead the host Bearcats (2-1) past the Highlanders (1-2) on Sunday.

Ashlyn Traylor had 13 points for Radford, which committed 22 turnovers.

Centre 74, Ferrum 47

Bailey Rucker had 13 points Saturday to lead Centre (1-0) past the host Panthers (0-2) on the first night of the Ferrum Classic.

Kayla Cabiness had 14 points for Ferrum. Aisha Martin added 12 points.

COLLEGE MEN

Davidson 75, VMI 71

Foster Loyer had 17 points to help the Wildcats (3-0) fend off the visiting Keydets (1-2) on Sunday.

VMI shot a sizzling 68.2% from the field in the second half.

Tony Felder had 22 points for VMI. Taeshaud Jackson scored 16 points and Sean Conway added 15 points.

Down 38-24 at halftime, VMI cut the lead to 71-70 with seven seconds left. David Skogman made two free throws with six seconds left to extend the lead. Felder made one of two free throws with four seconds left to cut the lead to 73-71. Loyer made two free throws with three seconds left to seal the win.

W&L 81, PSU-Altoona 72

Jack d'Entremont had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Generals to a season-opening win over Penn State-Altoona (0-2) on Sunday in Lexington.

Jack Lewis had 15 points for W&L. Sam Wise added 14 points and four steals. Thomas Feigin had 12 points and four 3-pointers off the bench.

St. Mary's 74, Ferrum 62

Jordan Goodwin had 19 points to lead St. Mary's (2-0) past the Panthers (1-2) in the title game of the Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational on Sunday in St. Mary's City, Md.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 28 points for Ferrum.

Ferrum beat Valley Forge 82-64 in the first round Saturday night. Calvin Washington had 20 points for Ferrum. Abel-Rivera had 16 points. Johnny Franklin had 15 points.

NOTE

No. 13 Hokies to host USC Upstate on Monday

The 13th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team will host USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Monday.

The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

The Hokies (2-0) last played USC Upstate in November 2018, winning 96-45.

Big South member USC Upstate (1-1) opened with a 69-51 win over NCAA Division II member Southern Wesleyan. The Spartans suffered an 81-31 loss at West Virginia on Thursday.