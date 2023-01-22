Local college basketball roundup: UVa women lose at No. 7 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonia Citron had 20 points, six 3-pointers and nine rebounds to help No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54 in women's basketball Sunday.

Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1 ACC) lost starter Dara Mabrey, a former Virginia Tech standout, to a knee injury in the game’s second minute.

“I don’t know the timeline,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “She’s going to get further examination. It’s obviously just a little bit emotional for us. I was very proud of the way we responded.”

Camryn Taylor had 13 points before fouling out for the Cavaliers (14-6, 3-6).

UVa played without Notre Dame graduate transfer Sam Brunelle, who was serving a mandatory one-game suspension for being issued a "fighting foul" in last week's loss to Florida State. She averages 11.4 points.

“She’s a phenomenal kid,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We missed her out there."

According to the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Brunelle collided with FSU's Sara Bejedi while setting a pick. Bejedi fell to the ground and locked legs with Brunelle. Officials did not like how Brunelle freed herself from the entanglement and issued her a “fighting foul” and ejected her.

WOMEN

High Point 70, Radford 62

Jenson Edwards had 17 points Saturday to lead the host Panthers (8-10, 6-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (8-11, 4-4).

Ashlyn Traylor had 21 points for Radford. Vanessa Blake added 15 points.

W&L 91, Lynchburg 71

Elka Prechel had 18 points and six 3-pointers Saturday to lead the Generals (13-5, 10-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (5-12, 4-7) in Lexington.

Sofia Feigelson had 15 points for W&L. Kathryn Vandiver had 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Grace O'Connor had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

W&L blocked 12 shots.

Roanoke 75, Shenandoah 65

Sayre Brandstatter had 17 points and 15 rebounds Saturday to lead the host Maroons (12-5, 6-4 ODAC) past the Hornets (11-6, 7-4).

Peyton Kirchner had 14 points for Roanoke. Lauren Keel added 13 points.

Ferrum 57, Virginia Wesleyan 45

Kayla Cabiness scored 18 points Saturday to lead the host Panthers (7-11, 3-8 ODAC) past the Marlins (6-12, 2-9).

Trina Lewis and Aisha Martin each had 11 points for Ferrum.

Randolph-Macon 64, Hollins 40

Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists Saturday to help the Yellow Jackets (12-5, 9-2 ODAC) beat host Hollins (1-13, 0-11).

Cabria Mutz had 13 points and nine rebounds for Hollins.

SVU 59, Meredith 55

Alyssa McKrola scored 19 points Saturday to lead the Knights (8-9, 7-3 USA South) past the Avenging Angels (5-13, 5-6) in Raleigh, N.C.

Courtney Olson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Meredith cut the lead to 53-50 with 3:04 left, but Aysia Foster answered with a jumper.

MEN

W&L 104, Lynchburg 62

Robert DiSibio scored 24 points Saturday to lead the Generals (13-6, 6-4 ODAC) past the Hornets (14-4, 18) in Lexington.

Sam Wise had 14 points for W&L. Cheick Toure had 12 points.

Bridgewater 76, Ferrum 69

Shod Smith scored 20 points Saturday to lead the host Eagles (9-4, 4-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (8-10, 4-5).

Calvin Washington had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Ferrum. Deshone Hicks tallied 23 points. Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 17 points.

Smith scored to give BC a 67-66 lead with 1:21 left. The Eagles led the rest of the way.

SVU 78, Methodist 58

Shaun Kenedy had 19 points Saturday to lead the Knights (10-8, 3-4 USA South) past the Monarchs (0-17, 0-6).

Dane Ibsen had 16 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Malakai Olson also had 11 points.