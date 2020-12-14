Loss to Hokies left Cavaliers hurting

BLACKSBURG — As Virginia’s football team can attest, the home-field advantage doesn’t require fans in the seats.

A 33-15 loss to host Virginia Tech on Saturday night left the Cavaliers at 0-4 on the road this season, with only one of those games decided by fewer than 17 points.

Virginia (5-5, 4-5 ACC) went 5-1 at home.

UVa was in play for a bowl game until coach Bronco Mendenhall met with team captains and other unit leaders Sunday and they decided to remove Virginia from bowl consideration.

The previous evening had not ended well for the Cavaliers, who had taken a 7-3 lead after going 75 yards on 14 plays on their first possession of the night.

There were almost no highlights for UVa after that and the Hokies (5-6, 5-5) broke the game open by scoring 17 points in the final 6:34 of the first half.

“That was a meltdown,” commented former UVa star Chris Long, who was making observations on Twitter. “Legit meltdown.”

The Hokies, tabbed as a 3 ½-point favorite despite losing their previous four games, beat the Cavaliers for the 11th straight time at Lane Stadium, before a maximum of 250 spectators, not counting those working the game.